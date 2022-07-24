Epson carries out operations to combat ink piracy in Brazil

Epson has gone to great lengths to curb the sale of unauthorized ink bottles for its printers. The company has a team totally dedicated to helping Brazilian authorities in the fight against pirated items and highlights a recent operation that discovered a building capable of packing thousands of pirated inks monthly.

In May of this year, after three months of investigation, the Civil Police of Paraná discovered a building that acted as a “shop” without a facade. Inside the site, printed cardboard was found to create packaging that mimics the originals for Epson’s ink bottles. 1,200 cardboards were found, each one capable of being transformed into 4 boxes, which results in the potential for 4,800 boxes.

Also according to information from Epson, one of the detainees at the place reported that he received 1,500 cardboards a week – that is, 6,000 pirated products a week. Epson’s estimate is that the location would be capable of producing BRL 1.95 million in counterfeit products every three months.

How to know if an ink is original?

Ink marketing is a very important part of the market for Epson, which ensures its income stream after the printers are purchased. So it is important for the company to encourage the acquisition of original and authorized products for its customers. The company even explains how to differentiate an original box from a counterfeit.

Image highlights the hologram you should look for in original boxes.Source: Epson

The most important characteristic of an original paint is the presence of the official Epson hologram In the box. Also, the packages are always vacuum-sealed, so this is another important feature to note. Finally, the company itself recognizes that if it’s too cheap be suspicious.