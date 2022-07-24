Even Madrid newspaper surrenders to Brazilian after ‘superb’ Real vs Barça: ‘Raphinhaço’

Raphinha decided the classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona with a great goal and was highly praised by the Brand

In a pre-season friendly played in Las Vegas, the barcelona won the Real Madrid by 1 to 0. The culé victory goal came in a painting of little raphinhawhich had praise torn by the newspaper Brand.

The Madrid vehicle called Raphinha’s kick a ‘Raphinhaço‘ and projected great classics during the season due to the reinforcements of each of the clubs.

“A great goal by Raphinha decided the summer classic in favor of Barcelona. An intense and high-level duel in the first half that was diluted in the second after the cataract of changes. A duel with new faces, like Raphinha himself, in addition to Lewandowski, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni or Christensenwhich promises to continue leaving exciting chapters throughout the season,” wrote the Brand.

“The striking Raphinha is one of the great novelties of Barcelona, ​​which has incorporated a powerful offensive weapon. Your goal is the best example. He didn’t need a second to hit the shot and put the ball in an impossible place for Courtois. As if that weren’t enough, Brazilian gunpowder joins a Lewandowski who in his debut left details of the danger he has.”

Before the official debut in LaLiga, broadcast live by ESPN on Star+Real Madrid competes for Uefa Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurtin day august 10, from 16:00 (Brasilia time), in Helsinki, Finland. The first appointment for the Spanish Championship will be on the August 14away from home against Almeriastarting at 5 pm.

Until then, the Meringue will still play three more friendlies, against America (MEX) and Juventusin the days 26th and 30th of Julyrespectively.

Raphinha celebrating a goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, will have friendlies against Juventus (26/07), New York Red Bulls (07/30) and Cougars MEX (07/08, for the Joan Gamper Trophy), before the debut in Espanyol, on the August 13at home against Rayo Vallecanostarting at 16:00, also broadcast by ESPN on Star+.