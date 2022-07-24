Family Guy season 21 trailer parodies Silence of the Lambs

A new look at Family man season 21 shows the series parodying The Silence of the Lambs. Created and voiced by Seth MacFarlane, the adult animated series debuted on Fox in 1999 and consists of over 380 episodes, making it one of the longest running shows on television. As always, the series continues to follow the adventures of the Griffin family, presenting much of their humor through clippings and scenarios that satirize relevant or popular themes. In addition to MacFarlane, the series stars Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir, and is known for featuring numerous cameos as well.

Not long after the network announced its latest set of episodes, Family man has been renewed for a 21st season. Starting in September, the latest installment saw Brian and Quagmire form a short-lived alliance to help the latter impress a woman and her pet dog. It also relived one of Stewie’s most iconic lines, when he flipped the script and had Lois repeatedly call him while he sat there out of ignorance. Other episodes in Season 20 featured LASIK eye surgery, a noir version of Quahog, a jealous Lois pining for Quagmire, and various parodies, including some of green book and HBO War of Thrones, Successionand Big Lies.

Now, AniDomFox’s Animated Domination is offering audiences a first look at the new season of Family man sharing a montage of episode clips on his YouTube channel. In some notable moments, the show appears to be parodying the 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs with Stewie and Lois playing Hannibal Lector and Clarice Starling respectively, and Chris and Meg recreating a famous scene from Buffalo Bill. Other clips show a complicated Zoom call, a music video of Stewie, and the Griffins tied up in his living room. Check out the video below:

Family man regularly parodies famous movies and television shows, with one episode focused solely on directing directors Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson and Michael Bay. The series also recreated popular scenes from Dead Pool, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 12 angry men, and a collection of different Stephen King adaptations. His most celebrated, and probably best known, to date would have to be his Star Wars-inspired episodes, starting with “Blue Harvest”, which aired in hour-long times.

longtime fans Family man are used to these episodes now and it will be interesting to see what MacFarlane and co. The Silence of the Lambs. With stars like Alex Borstein wanting to stay on as long as the show remains funny, it’s certainly possible that this series will continue beyond the next season. Those who like her characters and humor can look forward to seeing what her new episodes offer when Family man returns to Fox.

Source: AniDom