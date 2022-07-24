Fans make fireworks at hotel to provoke Remo

Today is game day and a lot of fans for those in love with Leão, who face Botafogo-PB away from home. this match will be decisive for the ranking of the next phase, as a victory could put him in the G8 of the competition.

The challenge is there and it is now up to the players of both teams to do their best to please, especially, their respective fans. Talking about “fans”, unfortunately, for some everything is valid, especially off the field.

Last Saturday night (24), while the Remo players were staying at a hotel in João Pessoa (PB), where will they face the rivala group of fans from the opposing team started a fireworks in front of the venue.

The reprehensible attitude was recorded on video and later shared on social media. In one of the moments, it is possible to see a man firing several fireworks towards the hotel, not only breaking the peace of those who live nearby, but putting them in danger given the risky way it was done.

To DOLa representative of the Pará Football Federation (FPF) clarified that Botafogo-PB fans “tried, but Remo’s security and the local Rotam ended the party”.