Featured in musicals, Giulia Nadruz talks about epic roles: “I love being able to teleport” – Who

+



In a poster with the musical West Side Story, Giulia Nadruz plans to return to audiovisual (Photo: Felipe Quintine)

Giulia Nadruz, in poster with the show West Side Story, is one of the names of the new generation that stands out on stage. In her 21st musical, the actress celebrates her current professional moment. “This work is very special, it is a milestone in the history of musical theater. For me, it is the greatest of Broadway classics, a flawless masterpiece”, says she, who stars in the theatrical production with Beto Sargentelli.

The actress talks about the desire to explore audiovisual opportunities. “I’m passionate about musical theater, but what I love most about my artistic career is being able to walk through different languages. Two brothersat Globo, and The President’s Secretary, in Multishow. I like to diversify to keep myself in constant artistic renewal and never stop in my comfort zone. Later this year I will be back in audiovisual in a new project”, he says.

With work also in dubbing, Giulia became the voice of Princess Bela, from the classic Beauty and the Beast, in Brazil. “I was selected through auditions to voice actress Emma Watson in the live-action and then invited to take on the character in the cartoons as well. I, like most kids born in the 90s, grew up watching Disney movies. Master Beauty and the Beasthas always been my favorite animation and voicing Princess Belle is a dream come true.”

Who: There are more than 20 musicals in your career and you’ve acted in great productions, such as Shrek, ghost and The Phantom of the Opera. Have you always dreamed of an artistic career?

Giulia Nadruz: I’m on my 21st musical. I started studying the performing arts at a very young age – at the age of 5 I started dancing; at 7, in the corner; with 10, in the theater. I saw it as a hobby and I only started to see an artistic career as a real possibility at 16 years old. When I saw that musical theater united what I loved to do most, I dove headfirst into the specialization of the genre.

West Side Story it was the work he was dedicated to when the pandemic began. What was it like going through that period and debuting the project after more than two years?

It was crazy. This work is very special, it is a milestone in the history of musical theater. For me, it’s the greatest of Broadway classics, a flawless masterpiece. When I was selected to play the protagonist of this new production, it was an indescribable happiness and that joy only grew throughout our rehearsal process in 2020. For me, as an actress and singer, Maria is a gift, with nuances, depth and divine songs. It was a big frustration when we had to stop the process at the beginning of the pandemic. Initially we thought, like everyone else, that it would be a two-month break, but as time went by we understood that we wouldn’t have a return forecast. It was a very difficult time, but I took the opportunity to dive still. more in the work and seek as many references as possible. When we finally returned to the rehearsal room, more than two years later, it was a great emotion, we all cried and celebrated a lot for finally being able to do this very special and long-awaited work. I am very happy to be carrying out this project. I believe it is the most beautiful work I have ever done.

Giulia Nadruz stars in the musical West Side Story, in São Paulo (Photo: Heloísa Bortz)

The musical is inspired by “Romeo and Juliet” from 1597, and consequently its character, Maria, reflects Juliet. Do you think it speaks to current times?

I was already familiar with Romeo and Juliet and others by Shakespeare. Maria, like Julieta, is a young woman overprotected by her family, but full of life and personality, she wants to grow up, discover her path, meet love. She struggles to decide her own life path within a patriarchal and castrating society. I believe this character remains current.

Have you acted in the miniseries? Two brothers, on Globe. Are audiovisual novels and projects a will?

Certainly. I’m passionate about musical theater, but what I love most about my artistic career is being able to walk through different languages. I loved doing Two brothers on Globo and The President’s Secretary, in Multishow. I like to diversify to keep myself in constant artistic renewal and never stop in my comfort zone. Later this year I will be back in audiovisual in a very cool new project that I will soon be able to announce.

His career also features period characters, both on TV and on stage. How do you prepare for them?

I love being able to teleport to another time and other cultures. Most of my characters were period and I dove into research for each of these stories I told. I seek to understand what the customs were like, how society thought and acted at that time and place to understand what it was like to live in those conditions. For example, in ‘Dois Irmãos’ I had to understand what it was like to be an immigrant from the Arab community in Manaus in the 1940s, in ‘O Phantom of the Opera’ a Swedish orphan in Paris in the 1800s and now a Catholic Puerto Rican in New York from the 50’s.

Giulia Nadruz and Beto Sargentelli in a scene from the musical West Side Story, in São Paulo (Photo: Heloísa Bortz)

Because you have a consolidated name in musicals, do you believe that you end up being seen with different eyes on TV?

It is very common for artists to be placed in “boxes” throughout their careers, for example: “this actor is from musical theater” or “this actress only does comedy” or “she only does girls”. I think it’s up to the artist to show the market and the public who he really is and what path he wants to follow. I see myself as a versatile actress, who likes to transition and transform, and that’s how I seek to build my career.

In “Barnum – The Greatest Showman”, you had a Swedish accent in the scene, while in “West Side Story” you bring the Castilian. Do you like challenges like this?

I love language study and have had both of these great research opportunities in these recent works of mine. In ‘Barnum’ the language issue was something very relevant dramaturgically, my first scene with Murilo Rosa – a dear friend and generous partner – was comic based on the characters’ lack of understanding for not being able to communicate in the same language. I did a whole lot of research to, first of all, be able to pronounce well the part of the text that was actually in Swedish, which is an extremely strange language for us Brazilians. I don’t think I’ve ever heard Swedish in my life (laughs). I took online classes with a Brazilian teacher Márcia Eliasson. She lives in Sweden and helped me with this research. During the entire pandemic, I have been studying Spanish with Chilean teacher Rosa Munhoz for my love of languages ​​and also to work in West Side Story.

You voiced the character Bela, in the live-action “Beauty and the Beast”, and ended up becoming the official voice of the princess in Brazil. Were you a kid who grew up with Disney classics?

It is a great joy for me to be the official voice of Princess Bela in Brazil. I was selected through auditions to voice actress Emma Watson in the live-action and then invited to take on the character in the cartoons as well. I, like most kids born in the 90s, grew up watching Disney movies. I love Beauty and the Beast, it has always been my favorite animation and voicing Princess Belle is a dream come true. I graduated in dubbing at 19, but I only started working in the medium after voicing the live-action in 2017. I also dubbed the character Carina Smyth in Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revengethe villain Prisma de Sofia the First and Bela in Ralph Wifi: Breaking the Internet.

Do you have future projects?

I have a full schedule for the next few months. Later this year I will record a TV series and a movie. For the first half of next year, two seasons of musicals are planned, one abroad and the other in Brazil.