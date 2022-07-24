Ferrari and Red Bull clash over set-up and tire management in France – Formula 1 News

Once again in Formula 1 2022, Ferrari and Red Bull are in a dispute over details, given the paths that each has taken in terms of setting up the car. And Paul Ricard, stage of this Sunday’s French GP, is a scenario that helps to translate well these options of the two tips that run in a league of their own – at least so far. The case is that the French circuit works well with those who have more downforce, but also helps those looking for final speed. For now, the Italians took the first round with the position of honor conquered by Charles Leclerc this Saturday (23).

Since Friday, Ferrari has been showing a strong pace in a single lap. The F1-75, equipped with a new floor and a significantly better engine in Carlos Sainz’s car, flew the 5,842 m track at Le Castellet, displaying impressive balance in the first and especially the third sectors. Furthermore, the construction of Leclerc’s seventh pole came smartly, as Red Bull filled in some gaps between yesterday’s practice and today’s qualifying.

The fact is that Maranello’s engineers used Sainz well to secure the top spot for the Monegasque. In the decisive phase of the definition of the grid, the Spaniard served the team and promoted the vacuum to his colleague, but what drew attention was the tactic used: there in the second part of Mistral where DRS is not allowed. That was a glorious advantage, because the speed difference was crucial: Charles was able to put 0s3 on top of Max. Therefore, Leclerc thanked the help given by his companion. “It was a great lap. I struggled over the weekend to get a good lap and in the end I did it”, he celebrated.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

“I have to say that I had great help from Carlos [Sainz]it was a great team effort, without him we would be much closer [das Red Bull]so a big thank you to Carlos and I hope he can be in the fray with us tomorrow.”

The championship runner-up is absolutely right. Verstappen commanded FP3 and posed as a real threat during the dispute over the starting positions. But the Ferrari move paid off and put Leclerc in a strong position for the start of the race. However, nothing is guaranteed. After all, the Monegasque is surrounded by the two bull cars and will have a hard time defending himself right away. Max and Sergio Pérez start from second and third positions, respectively. Again, Ferrari seems to enjoy a bittersweet flavor in its achievements.

There is still another point that could end up as the tip of the balance: the choice made by the Italians, who opted for a configuration with greater aerodynamic load, against an opposite decision by Red Bull, which continues to invest in straight-line speed. “Maybe we were 0s1 or something closer [sem o vácuo de Sainz], but Ferrari’s launched lap pace was better than ours today. It’s just that we have different concepts at this track: Ferrari is using more downforce, while we are more suited to the race. Tomorrow is what counts: we have two against one, which is an interesting dynamic”, explained Christian Horner, the boss of Red Bull.

READ TOO

+Leclerc recognizes surprise at pace in France and thanks Sainz

+’We are faster on the straights’, says Verstappen, who starts in 2nd

+Perez shows relief in ‘worst weekend’ and hopes to beat Ferrari

Charles Leclerc reached the seventh pole of the year and the 16th of his F1 career (Photo: Ferrari)

And Verstappen confirmed the manager’s view: “We are faster on the straights, so I hope we can make use of that for tomorrow. It will be hot and they [Ferrari] were very fast.”

The perception is even the same as that of Ferrari itself. “It’s gonna be hard [bater a velocidade em reta da Red Bull], but we know that the weekend does not end on Saturday. Overall, we know we’re fast on Saturday, but [a pole-position] it has an extra flavor because we weren’t fast in the morning”, acknowledged Laurent Mekies, Ferrari’s sporting director, who has an ace up his sleeve.

“It’s been a trend to have a little more downforce, which generates more drag compared to them. [Red Bull]. Every competitor looks at the characteristics of their car and puts it in the best performance window, and that was ours.”

There is, of course, a good reason for the Ferrari option and which will probably be the Reds’ main weapon against the energetics this Sunday: the tyres. The heat and nature of Paul Ricard’s track will put a lot of demands on Pirelli’s compounds. Wear will be decisive on a track that puts more demands on the front tyres. The choice of Ferrari also has to do with this.

“The compensation [desse acerto] is that you have an improvement in the wear of the tires with more downforce, but we are going to be more exposed”, admitted Mekies.

This is also Red Bull’s belief, but with a caveat. The Austrians bet on a greater vulnerability of their opponents. “The deciding factor will be whether the front tires survive. We did a good job last night in the simulator and if we’re close to Charles, overtaking is possible,” said Horner.

Therefore, the French GP is designed in a duel between Ferrari and Red Bull in a strategic battle. Pirelli thinks it is possible to cover the 53 laps with just one stop, but this will depend on the ambient temperature and, above all, on tire management. So far, in this regard, the balance remains balanced among the leaders of F1 2022. It remains to be seen who made the right bet.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all the activities of the French GP weekend. On Sunday, the start is scheduled for 10 am (Brasília, GMT-3).

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.