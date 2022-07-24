Film Schedule from July 26th to 31st

Disclosure

Check out the movie schedule SBT from the 26th to the 31st of July.

Date: 07.26.2022 – Tuesday

Time: 23:15

Title: My 15 years (Brazil /2017) – Paris – Comedy – 10 Years (HD)

Synopsis: The shy Bia, orphan of a mother, lives with her father, her best and most humorous friend in all adventures. At school, Bia faces hostility from her classmates, but she has Bruno, her only and faithful friend. Everything promises to change when, in a stroke of luck, she wins a mega 15th birthday party.

Cast: Larissa Manoela / Daniel Botelho / Rafael Infante / Lorena Queiroz / Anita

Directed by: Caroline Fioratti

Date: 07.29.2022 – Friday

Time: 23:15

Title: Explosive encounter (Knight and Day – USA/ 2010) – Regency – Action – 14 Years – (HD)

Synopsis: The beautiful June catches Roy Miller, a secret agent, in full action defending the plane they were on from an attack by criminals. Now, to keep his secret, and complete the mission, it only remains for Roy to kidnap June.

Cast: Tom Cruise / Cameron Diaz / Peter Sarsgaard / Viola Davis / Jordi Mollá

Directed by: Todd Holland

Date: 07.31.2022 – Sunday

Time: 00:00

Title: The Clutters on the Comet’s Tail (Brazil / 1985) – Sbt – Comedy – Free

Synopsis: The trapalhões receive a visit from Mauricio de Sousa during a show and he turns them into drawings. The adventure of the now animated bumblebees goes a long way: Roman Empire, Middle Ages, Wild West.

Cast: Renato Aragão / Dedé Santana / Mussum / Zacarias / Mauricio de Sousa

Directed by: Dede Santana