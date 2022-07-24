Five must-see romance movies to watch on Netflix

Romance movie never hurts. No one can resist a love story. From classics and dramas to cute teen dating, Metrópoles has separated five romantic Netflix productions to watch and be enchanted by.

Check out:

Through My Window (2022): In the film, Raquel (Clara Galle) is in love with her neighbor, Ares (Júlio Penã), a cold boy who lives in a completely different world. However, chance ends up uniting the two, who find themselves involved in a plot of desire and love.

In Amazing Places (2020): The film’s plot follows Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), two teenagers whose lives are forever changed when they meet. Together they support each other to heal the emotional and physical stigmas they have acquired in the past.

I’m Still Here (2022): A young woman survives the car accident that fatally killed her boyfriend. During the recovery process, she begins to believe that the deceased is trying to keep in touch from the other world.

You Can’t Imagine (2020): When a high school athlete asked Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) to write him a love letter, she had no idea they would become friends. And worse, that she would fall in love with his crush. The film manages to mix teen romance in an adult narrative, far from the cliché already expected for the genre.

The Imperfect Plan (2018): Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) work as assistants to two executives in Manhattan. The temperament and dynamics of their bosses make their lives a real hell. Desperate and exhausted, the two young men come together to come up with a somewhat daring plan: to make their superiors fall in love and, in this way, be more relaxed about work.

