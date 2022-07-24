Flamengo sells Gustavo Henrique and will receive a millionaire amount

Goodbye. Defender Gustavo Henrique spent time at Flamengo. After being hired in the first half of 2020, the defender leaves Gávea being negotiated with Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, a club where Jorge Jesus is coach. But the transaction will leave millions to the red-black coffers.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper O Dia and SBT Rio, Mais Querido will receive € 2.8 million (just over R$ 15 million) in two installments for the operation. The first after signing and the second in January 2023. Also according to Venê, the tendency is for the agreement to be made official in the next few hours and for Gustavo to sign for three years with the Turkish club.

Gustavo Henrique is the second player that Flamengo loses to Fenerbahçe in a short period of time. Last week, midfielder Willian Arão was negotiated in a transaction that generated R$ 17 million for the Brazilian club. That is, Jorge Jesus, who made history at Fla, managed to deposit R$ 32 million in the account of his old institution for his new team in just one month.

Former Flamengo, Arão started in the Champions League

Willian Arão played as the starting midfielder of the Turkish team coached by Portuguese Jorge Jesus, in the knockout stage match of the UEFA Champions League 2022/2023. Fenerbahçe faced Ukrainian Dynamo Kiev. The game ended in a 0-0 tie. The two teams decide who passes the stage next Wednesday (27), in Istanbul.

“I’m happy with my performance, but I never see it as enough. I know I can always be better, I always like to try. As I play, each training session, each match, I will get to know my teammates better and my performance will increase. I played a good game today, but I never like to settle down, I always want to do better”, said shirt number 5.

