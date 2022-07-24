Flamengo Stadium: club has a meeting with Caixa for initial negotiations on the land at Gasómetro

In search of a place to build the stadium, the Flamengo contacted Caixa to discuss interest in the land where the former Rio de Janeiro Gasometer was located. The information was first given by the newspaper O Globo. Subsequently, the THROW! confirmed it with the bank’s advisory.

Thus, the parties met this week to talk about the topic. The meeting was attended by the bank’s president, Daniella Marques, the vice president of Controllership and Finance, Rafael Morais, and the presidency’s advisors. Flamengo’s representatives were the club’s president, Rodolfo Landim, and his advisors.

It should be noted that Caixa is the administrator and manager of the Porto Maravilha Real Estate Investment Fund, owner of the land in question.

In a note sent to L!Caixa also highlighted that “the bank monitors and manages business actions for the assets of its portfolio, according to technical and financial feasibility, as well as the impacts on the development plans of the Porto region”.

In addition, he concluded by stating that “the bank emphasizes that it has worked in common agreement with Rio de Janeiro for the full revitalization and development of the Porto Maravilha region”.

EDUARDO PAES HAS ALREADY SPEAKED ABOUT THE SUBJECT

In a video posted on social media last Thursday, the mayor of the municipality of Rio, Eduardo Paes, stressed that, on the part of the city hall, there is no problem to build the stadium on the Gasómetro land. However, he highlighted that the negotiation will need to be done with Caixa.

– I was with President Landim. The Olympic Park area is a private area, which gets more difficult. I made a suggestion from Deodoro, because there’s Transolímpica, train coming. And Landim came up with the idea of ​​the Gasometer. We even launched a terminal using part of the Gasómetro, it is also a private area – said Eduardo Paes, before finishing:

– I just think that Gasómetro is very close to São Januário (laughs). It is also a private area, owned by Caixa Econômica Federal. On the part of the City Hall, there is no problem, they (Pedro Paulo and Landim) will continue to piss him off. Now, it’s a negotiation that Flamengo has to do with Caixa Econômica. I will help.

Who also spoke in the video, alongside Paes, was federal deputy Pedro Paulo. He stressed that the operation is not easy, but assured that the mayor will make every effort to get the stadium off the ground.

– It’s a complex operation, this area of ​​the Gasometer is the most valued in Porto Maravilha, Flamengo will have to be very ingenious with a private construction solution to be able to finance the stadium. The guarantee of our Vasco mayor is that all efforts will be made for our long-awaited stadium – said deputy Pedro Paulo.