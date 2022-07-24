Flamengo starts goodbye to Diego trying to break taboo against Avaí

This morning (24), Avai and Flamengo face each other in Ressacada for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. Packed by the rise, Rubro-Negro needs to break the taboo in the South to reach an unprecedented mark in this competition, while starting the farewell to Diego Ribas.

In 18 rounds, Fla added 27 points and did not reach three consecutive victories in the Brasileirão. Accumulating triumphs against Coritiba and Juventude, Dorival Júnior could be the coach to accomplish the feat, as Paulo Sousa interrupted the sequence in the defeat to Fortaleza at Maracanã.

The mission, however, is not easy, according to the historical context. In official games, Flamengo never beat Avai in Ressacada. The most recent duel took place in 2017, and ended in a 1-1 draw. Other than that, the Santa Catarina team won three and a draw.

The last result was controversial in Florianópolis – due to a penalty ‘canceled’ by the referee – and counted on the presence of Diego Ribas among the holders. The fact should be repeated five years later, since Thiago Maia is suspended, and the number 10 should take the spot.

Interestingly, this will be the first game after Diego announced the end of Flamengo’s cycle in December. Last week, the midfielder called a press conference to inform the decision and began the countdown to goodbye.

There are more than 30 games scheduled until the end of the season, but as he was out against Juventude due to pain. The game against Avaí marks the beginning of the countdown to the farewell of shirt 10, who lived in 2017 the first trip to Ressacada with Flamengo and, today, lives the last.

Affirming that he will no longer play in Brazilian football, Diego begins the ‘goodbye’ by the stadiums in Brazil. The midfielder’s mission is to help break the taboo in Ressacada and see Dorival Júnior’s Flamengo reach three consecutive victories in the Brasileirão.

DATASHEET

AVAI X FLAMENGO

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 19th round

Place: hangover

Day: July 24, 2022, Sunday

Time: 11 am (Brasilia time)

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael vaz and Cortez, Eduardo, Bruno Silva and Raniele, Renato, Potker and Bissoli. Technician: Eduardo Baroque.

FLAMENGO: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel. Technician: Dorival Junior.