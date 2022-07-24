Fluminense vs Bragantino: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Fluminense is going through a great phase and defends an unbeaten run in new games. The team comes from a 3-2 victory over Goiás, in Serrinha, and occupies the fourth position of the Brazilian with 31 points. The team sees in this game the chance to turn the turn in the trail of leader Palmeiras, who has 36 points.

Packed after three straight wins, Bragantino wants to keep the pace and close the turn in the hunt for the top pack of the table. Despite the high confidence, the team has six important absences, in addition to not having defender Renan anymore. Massa Bruta is 8th with 27 points.

Fluminense – Coach: Fernando Diniz

Possible lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Arias, Matheus Martins and Cano.

With no casualties to face Bragantino, coach Fernando Diniz should keep the base that beat Goiás 3-2 last Wednesday. For the confrontation, the commander has available Marrony, who debuted against the Goiás team, and Michel Araújo, who has not yet entered the field. On the other hand, another reinforcement of this window, Alan continues without being regularized.

hanging: Felipe Melo, Manoel, Yago Felipe and David Braz.

Felipe Melo, Manoel, Yago Felipe and David Braz. Who is out: Alan (not yet settled) and David Braz (right thigh pain).

Bragantino – Coach: Maurício Barbieri

Barbieri will need to change the starting lineup again. There are three absences due to suspension and three due to injury. Cleiton and Léo Ortiz, received the third yellow card in the victory over Fortaleza, and are out. Eric Ramires, punished by the STJD, fulfills the last hook game.

Ytalo, Hyoran and Alerrandro are delivered to the DM for treatment of injuries and are also out. In addition, Massa Bruta no longer has Renan, who killed a motorcyclist in an accident.

Likely lineup: Lucão (Maycon Cleiton), Aderlan, Kevin Lomónaco, Natan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Miguel; Artur, Sorriso and Gabriel Novaes.

hanging: Alerrandro, Helinho, Léo Realpe, Natan and Sorriso.

Alerrandro, Helinho, Léo Realpe, Natan and Sorriso. Who is out: Ytalo (left heel inflammation), Hyoran (left hand fracture), Alerrandro (left thigh injury), Cleiton (suspended), Léo Ortiz (suspended) and Eric Ramires (suspended).

