FN PERFORMANCES: Jeffinho and Lucas Fernandes are the best in Botafogo 2 x 0 Athletico-PR; there are other highlights

CAT: 7.5

He made important saves in the second half. Gave scare in false exits

DANIEL BORGES: 7.5

He controlled the right side, was important in the ball release and scored well

PHILIPE SAMPAIO: 8.0

match. Won practically all the balls

LUCAS MEZENGA: 8.0

Another one who played an excellent game. Played serious, firm and with authority

MARÇAL: 8.5

Great reinforcement of Botafogo. Dominates the left side, has experience, category, knows how to score and leave for the game

TCHE TCHE: 7.5

Well in the game, with marking and mobility in the construction of plays. comes growing

LUCAS FERNANDES: 9.0

One of the best on the field. He was the owner of the ball, did what he wanted, played, set, finished, gave options

EDWARD: 8.5

Still lacking in rhythm, he made up for it with a lot of intelligence. Fundamental in the first goal with a pass, he hit most of the plays

LUCAS PIAZON: 7.5

Good game technically, with passes and displacement. lacked more aggression

JEFFINHO: 9.5

He was the star of the game. He participated in the first goal, scored the second and gave a lot of work

ERISON: 8.5

Guerreiro, fought for all the balls and scored his goal, with a lot of category.

MATHEUS BIRTH: 6.0

entered when the Botafogo stopped attacking. not triggered

PATRICK DE PAULA: 6.5

Gave marking, combat and ball control power in the middle

SARAVIA: 6.0

Ran and tried plays from the right side

LUIS HENRIQUE: 6.0

Restored by Botafogo open on the left, but he had few chances to make his plays

LUÍS CASTRO: 7.5

He bet on changing five players and it worked. O Botafogo was consistent and deserved the victory, with a great performance