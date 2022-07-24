Former Palmeiras, Veron debuts in Porto in a friendly against Monaco

One day after being officially announced by Porto-POR, former Palmeiras player Gabriel Veron has already made his debut for the new club. Today (23), the striker entered the field in the final stretch of the second half of the 2-1 victory over Monaco-FRA in a friendly played at Estádio do Dragão. In the match, Taremi and Galeno scored for the Portuguese, while Ben Yedder scored for the visitors.

Veron was sold by Palmeiras to Porto for 10.250 million euros (R$ 56.6 million), but he managed to get a higher percentage than he was entitled to. Owner of 60% of the economic rights, Verdão took 8.250 million euros (about R$ 45.8 million), which represents 80% of the total value. Santa Cruz, from Natal, has 40% of the rights, but got 2 million euros (R$ 11.1 million).

Veron’s departure upset coach Abel Ferreira, who had recently given a vote of confidence after the player was caught drinking in a club in São Paulo – an episode in which he ended up fined 40% of his salary. Initially, Abel was against the sale and considered, from his own knowledge, that the Portuguese market could pay more for the athlete.

Veron left Palmeiras with 97 matches for the professional team, with 14 goals scored and six titles won: two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), one Copa do Brasil (2020), two Paulistões (2020 and 2022) and one Recopa Sudamericana ( 2022).