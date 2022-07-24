Frankfurt airport asks passengers to avoid or decorate black bags – 7/23/2022

Staff shortages and excess travelers create chaos at terminals across Europe. The busiest in Germany asks people to adorn their luggage, to facilitate search in case of loss.

The chaos affecting European airports, overloaded with passengers trying to board planes for their summer vacation, amid a historic shortage of security, cleaning and reception staff, has prompted some locations to take drastic measures.

At London’s Heathrow airport, for example, administrators have asked airlines to limit the number of tickets offered and, in addition, to reduce the number of daily passengers to 100,000.

Meanwhile, in Amsterdam, long lines, with waits of up to six hours to pass security inspection, prompted workers to hand out ice cream, ice water and other refreshments to relieve the heat.

Due to the pandemic, many airport companies, as well as airlines, have laid off a significant part of their employees, and now they are finding it difficult not only to rehire them, but also to face the avalanche of travelers after the lifting of almost all travel restrictions. imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The chaos at airports has affected Lisbon, Paris and Cologne, Germany, where scenes of passengers angered by lost or canceled flights, airlines overwhelmed by demand, fear of class action lawsuits for non-compliance with services and lost luggage scattered everywhere. For one of the most critical issues is this: the return of luggage.

unpublished order

Precisely this problem worries many operators, to the point that Frankfurt airport, the busiest in Germany and one of the most important in Europe, launches an unprecedented request to travelers: use any color luggage except black.

The boss of Fraport, the company that manages the airport, Stefan Schulte, said that in his warehouses there are at least 2,000 bags that still cannot be delivered to their owners (who have returned home or arrived at the vacation spot without their belongings), and so launched the unexpected order.

“Many travelers use black suitcases, and this makes identification very difficult”, he argues. To make this process easier for employees — and ensure a quicker turnaround — he asked that custom stickers or something colorful be placed on the dark bags.

A cape could also be used or even a ribbon tied somewhere, all to make it more recognizable. Another tip was criticized by the police: putting your home address on your suitcase.

This is opening the door to criminals.”

German media have questioned why airports are trying to blame travelers for the inconvenience instead of better preparing for the European summer season by hiring more staff.