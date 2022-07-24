Frankfurt Airport Officials Are Going Crazy Over Black Bags

Photo by Ekky Wicaksono via Pexels





If it is up to the Frankfurt Airport Baggage Team, passengers will be traveling with colored baggage. In the current chaos at many European airports, finding the right suitcase is extremely difficult because the vast majority are black, gray or dark shades such as navy blue.

This is also the case at the busiest German airport, managed by Fraport, where thousands of bags are held up every day.

Due to the air chaos in several terminals on the Old Continent, which did not replace their teams in time for the high season and, therefore, are not handling the flow of travelers, flights have taken off without all luggage being boarded.

Such bags, however, end up being sent on subsequent flights, hours or days after the passenger has disembarked. And since no one is going to spend days at the airport waiting for their suitcase, they end up piling up until their owners show up.





In this sense, recovering lost luggage is becoming a frustration for many airport workers, who take hours to find a single bag, given the similarity between most of them. That’s why they come with luggage tips for travelers.

Thomas Kirner, a spokesman for the German airport, said in a statement: “Many passengers travel with black bags, which makes it time consuming to identify lost luggage”. He therefore invites travelers to stick stickers on their bags or to wrap them with a colored band. Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport, in turn, urged passengers to go on vacation with less luggage and avoid black bags as much as possible.

To further ease the baggage handling team, Fraport asked travelers to place address labels on their bags. The attitude, however, is controversial, as the German police have warned that this could lead to crooks using this information.

According to airport administrators, this chaotic situation should only return to normal after the high season has passed.



