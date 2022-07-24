From Rihanna to George Clooney: 12 Celebrities Who Are Also Entrepreneurs – Small Business Big Business

+



Actors and singers have created brands in parallel with their artistic career. A symbol of artist and businesswoman is Rihanna, who today is dedicated almost exclusively to running her billion-dollar beauty and lingerie brands.

But there are other celebrities who also undertake, such as George Clooney and Sarah Jessica Parker. Check out the list of famous entrepreneurs, published by the Page Six website.

George Clooney launched Casamigos tequila in 2013 (Photo: Reproduction / Casamigos website)

1. Rihanna: Fenty group

Rihanna launched makeup brand Fenty Beauty in 2017 with a wide range of formulas and foundation shades. In 2018, she created the lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, which this year opened physical stores. In 2020, the artist launched the skincare brand Fenty Skin. According to Forbes, the singer has a fortune of $1.4 billion thanks to the ventures.

2. Kim Kardashian: Skims, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance

Socialite Kim Kardashian has launched several fashion and beauty brands in recent years. In addition to her line of braces and stay-at-home wear, Skims, Kardashian also runs KKW Fragrance and KKW Beauty, perfume and cosmetics brands. KKW Beauty is undergoing rebranding following a lawsuit for using the name of an existing company.

3. Kelly Clarkson: Kelly Clarkson Home

Did you know that Kelly Clarkson, the singer who became a hit in the 2000s after winning the show American Idol, has a furniture design brand? Kelly Clarkson Home is available for purchase on the American Wayfair chain.

The biggest share of Rihanna’s fortune comes from the cosmetics company Fenty Beauty (Photo: Disclosure)

4. Reese Witherspoon: Draper James

In addition to her work as an actress, Reese Witherspoon also owns Draper James, a classic, romantic-inspired clothing brand. Launched in 2015, the brand mixes her grandmother’s name, Dorothea Draper, with her grandfather’s, William James Witherspoon.

know more

5. Jessica Alba: The Honest Company

Actress Jessica Alba launched The Honest Company in 2011 with a focus on baby products, with product subscription services like diapers and baby wipes. Currently, the brand also has beauty, skincare and bath and body items.

6. Drake: Virginia Black Whiskey

Singer Drake has his own drink. Virginia Black Whiskey costs about $50 and has buttery touches with popcorn, mild spice and oak notes.

7. Dr. Dre: Beats by Dre

Dr. Dre launched his line of headphones in 2008 with the idea of ​​helping music lovers “hear what artists hear”. Their high-quality headphones are still a much-bought gift that remains in vogue.

Kim Kardashian has several beauty and fashion brands (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

8. Drew Barrymore: Flower Beauty and Flower Home

The actress has a cosmetics brand (Flower Beauty) and an interior design brand (Flower Home) – the latter is available for purchase at the American Walmart network. According to reviews, her beauty products are reasonably priced.

9. Gwyneth Paltrow: Goop

Paltrow launched Goop as a newsletter in 2008 and turned the business into an empire that sells everything from sex toys to bath products. The items are available on his website and on the Sephora chain.

10. Sarah Jessica Parker: SJP

The Sex and the City star has a shoe brand. Available at Bloomingdale’s American chain, SJP has heels and sandals in endless colors. One of the brand’s most popular releases is the Fawn Satin High-Heel Pump ($350).

Brand Goop, by Gwyneth Paltrow, was born as a newsletter in 2008 (Photo: Playback/Netflix)

11. Jennifer Lopez: JLo Beauty and JLo Jennifer Lopez

The artist is the founder of JLo Beauty, a skin care line that even includes available olive oil-infused products. The brand is available at Sephora. But those who want to have a bit of Jennifer Lopez’s style can buy her JLo Jennifer Lopez shoe collection, available on the DSW network.

12. George Clooney: Casamigos

In 2013, actor and filmmaker George Clooney launched his tequila company with entrepreneurs Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman. Usually taken with ice, Casamigos tequila has the flavor of Mexico, according to the website Page Six.