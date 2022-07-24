From the impossible to the bust: Lisca debuts for Santos at “home” | saints

Coach Lisca starts his career at Santos this Sunday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), against an old acquaintance, in a place that is also very well-known.

Owner of an impossible feat and honored even with a bust in Ceará, Lisca will command Peixe for the first time precisely against his old rival, Fortaleza. The match valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship will be at Arena Castelão, which the coach has already called home.

Memories will not be lacking for Lisca when he sets foot again in the stadium of his debut for Santos. It was there that part of an impossible feat was built: in 2018, he avoided Ceará’s imminent fall to Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

Under Lisca’s command, there were 28 games, with 10 wins, 10 draws and eight defeats in the 2018 Brasileirão – between away and at home matches. Ceará was saved from relegation in 13th place, with 43 points. The feat, which seemed impossible, was marked in the coach’s career, who had already avoided another relegation of Vozão, in 2015, to Series C.

The historic campaign also made Lisca a mark in the history of Ceará. The coach won a statue, bust, lifelong fan membership card, flag… There was no shortage of tributes to the coach, who now commands Santos.

Everything Lisca did for Ceará was reciprocated by the fans and the club in honor. The Peixe coach received, during his visit to the capital of Ceará, a bronze statue that is at the club’s headquarters and a bust made by fans.

In addition to a statue and bust, Lisca received a tribute in the stands of Castelão. The coach had his face stamped on a giant flag made by Ceará fans. During his time at the club, he was marked by constant interactions with fans after victories.

Thanks to her remarkable stint in Ceará, Lisca won a lifetime fan membership card. The relationship with the club, however, was shaken after leaving in April 2019, when he ended up being fired after the defeat to Fortaleza and the runner-up of the Ceará Championship.

