‘Geek’ Auction Has Dinosaur Fossil and Astronaut Suit; check out

The famous auction house Sotheby’s holds the second edition of its “geek week”, with items ranging from a complete fossil of a Gorgosaurus, with estimated bids of US$ 8 million (or R$ 43 million), to fragments of meteorites brought and spacesuits by astronaut Buzz Aldrin — who inspired Pixar’s character Buzz Lightyear.

“The Department of Science and Popular Culture of Sotheby’s is excited to hold its second ‘Week geek‘, a series of sales that reflects some of the most exciting categories in the department, from dinosaurs to space exploration, to meteorites, minerals and more,” the company said in the announcement.

Buzz Aldrin’s outfit used in the Apollo II mission will be auctioned by Sotheby’s Image: Publicity/Sotheby’s

The skeleton of Gorgosaurus, which lived 77 million years ago, is the biggest highlight of the event, but not the only fossil available: a Triceratops skull will also be auctioned for at least US$350,000. million.

In the case of the astronaut, who was the second man to set foot on the moon, one of the space jackets that Aldrin used on the Apollo II mission, in addition to a pen used to adjust the spacecraft’s circuitry – a failure that “almost cost the life of the Apollo II”, says the publication about the item.

‘Pen’ used by Buzz Aldrin to repair Apollo II spacecraft Image: Publicity/Sotheby’s

From space, meteorite fragments and fragments of the Moon and Mars are also available. There are already US$1,000 bids on record for some items, but others are estimated at US$500,000 — or R$2.7 million. This is the case of the “second largest fragment of the Moon present on Earth”.

“The Moon is among the rarest substances on our planet. It is known that there are less than 775 kilograms of lunar meteorites. All of them would fit inside five large closets and a significant portion of these rocks is controlled by government institutions”, writes the house of auction when announcing the meteorite.

Lunar meteorite would be the second largest piece of the Moon on Earth, says Sotheby’s; piece can be auctioned for up to $500,000 Image: Publicity/Sotheby’s

The items will be on display in New York on specific days, as per the calendar released by Sotheby’s. Bids can be made until the 28th of July through the website.