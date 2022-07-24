Globo – Film Schedule from July 2nd to 8th

Check out Globo’s film schedule from July 2nd to July 8th.

Saturday, 02/07/2022

owl II

Ultraviolet

Original Title: Ultraviolet

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2006

Director: Kurt Wimmer

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright, Nick Chinlund, William Fichtner,

Sebastien Andrieu, Ida Martin.

Class: Science Fiction

At the end of the 21st century, government pursues humans with genetic mutations. Violet, a martial arts expert who hides like a chameleon, begins a resistance.

Saturday Session

the goonies

Original Title: The Goonies

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1985

Director: Richard Donner

Cast: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin

Class: Adventure

The Goonies find a mysterious treasure map and enter an underground world of secret passages, dangerous traps and an ancient pirate galleon.

supercine

Travel Is Necessary

Original Title: Wanderlust

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: David Wain

Cast: Alan Alda; Justin Theroux; Kathryn Hahn

Class: Romantic comedy

Shaken by unemployment, a couple researches alternative life options and ultimately decides to live in a rural area where free love reigns.

owl I

The Shadowless Man

Original Title: Hollow Man

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2000

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Cast: Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue, Josh Brolin, Kim Dickens, William Devane, Greg Grunberg.

Class: Science Fiction

Scientists discover the secret of invisibility. The group leader ignores the risks and decides to test the dangerous experiment on himself.

Sunday, 07/03/2022

owl II

All The President’s Girls

Original Title: Dick (1999)

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1998

Director: Andrew Fleming

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams, Dan Hedaya, Will Ferrell

Class: Comedy

On a visit to the White House, two teenagers see the president’s team tear up compromising documents. They end up uncovering the whole truth.

Maximum temperature

black Panther

Original Title: Black Panther

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, John Kani, Andy Serkis, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright

Class: Action

After King T’Chaka’s death, Prince T’Challa returns to Wakanda for his coronation and seeks out Ulysses Klaue, who stole vibranium from the kingdom a few years ago.

Major Sunday

The Godfather

Original Title: The Godfather

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1972

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton

Class: Drama

Don Corleone is the head of one of New York’s most respected mob families. Upon suffering an attack, his heirs seek to keep their father’s honor intact.

movie theater

The Other Guys

Original Title: The Other Guys

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Larnell

Stovall, Ray Stevenson, Samuel L. Jackson

Class: Comedy

New York duo mirror the two best detectives in town to investigate a powerful man, with untraditional methods.

Monday, 07/04/2022

Afternoon session

The Pink Panther 2

Original Title: The Pink Panther 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2009

Director: Harald Zwart

Cast: Alfred Molina;Andy Garcia;Emily Mortimer;Jean Reno;Steve Martin;Yuki

Matsuzaki

Class: Adventure

When the world’s greatest treasures, including the Pink Panther diamond, are stolen, Clouseau and Ponton must catch the thief.

Hot screen

Red alert

Original Title: Ashfall

Country of Origin: South Korean

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Byung-Seo Kim;Hae-Jun Lee

Cast: Jung-Woo Ha, Lee Byung-Hun, Hye-Jin Jeon, Bae Suzy

Class: Action, catastrophe

Stagnant since 1903, a volcano erupts on Baekdu Mountain. A team of professionals from South and North Korea team up to prevent a catastrophe.

Tuesday, 07/05/2022

Afternoon session

No Reservations

Original Title: No Reservations

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Scott Hicks

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily

Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Class: Romantic comedy

Kate is the head chef at an upscale restaurant. Her perfectionist ways are intimidating, but she is put to the test when Nick, a lively underboss, is hired.

Wednesday, 06/07/2022

Afternoon session

Our Life with Dogs

Original Title: Dog Days

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Ken Marino

Cast: Adam Pally;Eva Longoria;Nina Dobrev;Rob Corddry;Tone Bell;Vanessa

Hudgens

Class: Romantic comedy

Dogs begin to influence the careers, friendships and relationships of a news anchor, dog walker, businessman and others in Los Angeles.

Special Cinema

Dumbo

Original Title: Dumbo

Country of Origin: Australian

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Michael Keaton, Danny Devito, Colin Farrell, Eva Green

Class: Animation, adventure

A young elephant, whose massive ears allow him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but discovers dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.

Thursday, 07/07/2022

Afternoon SessionThe Interns

Original Title: The Internship

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rose Byrne

Class: Comedy

Billy and Nick successfully apply for an internship selection at Google. They have to deal with the age difference between the other competitors.

Friday, 07/08/2022

Afternoon session

Kung Fu Panda 3

Original Title: Kung Fu Panda 3

Country of Origin: Chinese, American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Jennifer Yun / Carloni, Alessandro Nelson

Cast: Po Po, Shifu Shifu, Tigress Tigress, Monkey Monkey

Class: Adventure

Master Shifu tries to teach Po the chi-bending technique, but he becomes distracted with the arrival of his blood father, the panda Li, causing Mr. ping.

owl I

Behind Your Eyes

Original Title: All I See Is You

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2016

Director: Marc Forster

Cast: Danny Huston, Blake Lively, Jason Clarke, Wes Chatham, Ahna O’reilly,

Miguel Fernandez

Class: Drama, Thriller

Ginny was blind as a child. She has a chance to regain sight in one of her eyes and discovers a new world. But Gina’s independence threatens her marriage.