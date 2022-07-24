Globo will show Uma Noite Mais que Louca

Globo will show on Supercine this Saturday (23) to Sunday (24) the film Uma Noite Mais que Louca. Released in 2011, the film stars Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Dan Fogler, Michael Biehn, Teresa Palmer and Topher Grace. Directed by Michael Dowse. The film airs after Altas Horas, at 0:20 am.

The film tells the story of Matt Franklin, a recent MIT graduate, working at a Los Angeles Suncoast Video store in 1988 while trying to figure out what he wants to do with his life, something his police officer father has grown impatient with. When Matt’s high school crush Tori Frederking walks into the store, he lies that he works at Goldman Sachs. Tori invites Matt to a Labor Day party hosted by her twin sister Wendy’s boyfriend Kyle.

When Matt, Wendy and Matt’s best friend Barry Nathan go to the party, Barry steals a Mercedes-Benz from the car dealership he was fired from earlier that day, saying that Matt needs to impress Tori. At the party, Matt awkwardly tries to win her over. Barry snorts some cocaine he found in the glove compartment of the stolen car and engages in a dance, and Kyle proposes to Wendy in front of everyone. Matt is disappointed that she accepted, as he doesn’t think Kyle will support her in graduate school.

Tori takes Matt and Barry to her boss’s party in Beverly Hills. Barry has a wild sexual encounter with an older woman, as Matt and Tori grow closer, after Matt successfully “abandoned” Tori’s boss, a habitual sexual harasser. They go to a neighbor’s backyard, where they hop on a trampoline, play truth or dare, and end up having sex.