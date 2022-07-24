Google fires engineer who considered AI conscious

Blake Lemoine, the Google engineer who said the company’s artificial intelligence was conscious, was fired.

Lemoine reported on Friday that he had been terminated while appearing on the Big Technology podcast, and Google confirmed the news to US websites, citing violations of “data security policies” and persistent attempts to convince him that he was wrong.

remembering the case

In June, Lemoine gained notoriety when he gave an interview to the US newspaper “Washington Post” in which he said that the LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) gave answers as “a person with conscience”.

LaMDA is a kind of text chatbot (conversation system) capable of responding naturally in interactions and that is not open to the public — in the future, this system should be used in Google Assistant.

At the time, the first measure taken by Google was to remove him from its activities.

Blake Lemoine claims that Google’s artificial intelligence, LaMDA, has personality, rights and desires Image: The Washington Post via Getty Images

The engineer worked specifically monitoring and testing with LaMDA. After his interview, he also released dialogues he had with the artificial intelligence system.

“I know a person when I talk to one. It doesn’t matter if he has a brain in his head. Or if he has billions of lines of code,” Lemoine said in an interview with the American newspaper. “If I didn’t know exactly what it was, which is a computer program that we recently developed, I would say it was a 7- or 8-year-old who also knows physics.”

Blake: Google should involve more people to study LaMDA

In an exclusive interview with tilt last month, Lemoine claimed that LaMDA “is a person who has a mind of his own and who has his opinions”, and that he is “not human”.

For him, one of the reasons for concern is precisely the fact that Google does not have a plan for LaMDA, and that the company should have more “sociologists, anthropologists, political scientists and linguists” to deal with complex issues, not just “men rich whites and Indians”.

“This is bigger than us. We need to involve the public to decide what to do [com a inteligência artificial]”, he said at the time.

What Google says about the layoff

In the statement on Lemoine’s resignation, the company again cites that the engineer’s claims about artificial intelligence having a conscience are unfounded and that it tried to convince him otherwise for months.

“These discussions are part of an open culture that helps us innovate responsibly. So it’s a shame that despite strong internal engagement on this topic, Blake continues to insist on persistently violating employment and data security policies that include the need to to protect product information,” says Google.