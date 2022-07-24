Google points out that young people use Instagram and TikTok to search for information

That the consumption of content from the Instagram and TikTok among young people is very large and frequent we all know, but this survey from Google revealed much more. According to the new study, it is increasingly common to use these networks to search for information on important issues such as politics and health. These data were released by the vice president of Google, Prabhakar Raghavan, and indicate that young people use social networks more when searching for any information than Google itself.

Young people keep learning

The methods of knowledge are no longer like the traditional ones that past generations experienced. But that’s not to say young people don’t continue to learn, and this new Google study reveals that. After all, much of the time that young people spend on social networks like TikTok and Instagram is for research and searches for important topics.

In addition, these networks also work as a kind of reference for solving basic problems. For example, 40% of young users already use TikTok or Instagram to search for restaurants to dine in instead of searching Google or Google Maps.

New way of absorbing knowledge

This information allows us to understand that the new generation has a very different way of paying attention and absorbing knowledge. A good part of this new way of learning is revealed, above all, by the visuality and also the synthesis of information. Therefore, a video on TikTok that can summarize a story in just 30 seconds becomes much more attractive than a newspaper article.

We can understand that a lot of this behavior comes from the fact that teenagers and young people are interested in practicality and accessibility. In this way, more elaborate research becomes expendable. On the other hand, this method can have worrying consequences, as these networks provide a greater spread of fake news and disinformation in general. Not to mention that it reveals a high propensity to be distracted and difficult to stay focused when reading more specific content.