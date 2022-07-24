Grey’s Anatomy Actor Talks What Will Happen to the Show if the Lead Leaves

The actor Jesse Williamswho played Doctor Jackson Avery in Grey’s Antaomysaid he is not sure what the future of the series would be like without its protagonist, Ellen Pompeo.

Responding to recent comments the actress made on the matter, Williams said:

“I don’t know, it would be a different show. She is the heart of this series. She is Grey. So unlikely“, said the actor to the Access Hollywood. “But then again, I don’t work there anymore. So it doesn’t matter what I think.”

The actor joined the series during its sixth season and stayed for 12 seasons, leaving in 2021. He even recently returned for a special episode.

Already Ellen Pompeowho plays the doctor Meredith Grey, He has starred in the series since its first season in 2005.

Not long ago, she was asked how the series could go on if she decided to leave, and she only replied, “we’ll see, we’ll see”.

“Trying to reinvent the show and continually trying to do that is the challenge right now, and, listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and young people love it, love it,” she told the show. Entertainment Tonight.

“This has inspired so many generations of healthcare professionals. So I think for young people, it’s really good content and we’re going to try to keep it for young people – not necessarily with mebut beyond me”.

Pompeo also made it clear that there is a desire to actually finish the series.

“I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story, what story are we going to tell?’” she told Insider in December 2021. “Ellen? She makes a zillion dollars.’”

Anyway, fans can rest assured, as it was confirmed, last January, that the actress will return for the 19th season.

Jesse Williams Says Nude Leaks Made His Play’s Audience Increase Even More

Despite Broadway’s concern about the actor’s image, the repercussion of the leaked nude only worked as positive publicity, and ticket sales for the play Take Me Out soared.

“It didn’t affect performance, but it certainly improved ticket sales. There were things that came out of that, and if you can be happy about it, you can laugh too.” The Hollywood Reporter.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.