Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Gamora returns and remembers nothing in first trailer; read description – Movie News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 received news during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the third film accompanying the beloved space team of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and received exciting news during the film’s panel this Saturday (23) during San Diego Comic Con 2022, with confirmation that it will be the last of the Marvel team.

At the pop culture event, the first scenes of the production were shown. Even without being released to the public so far, read the description on the internet of who was present at Comic-Con:

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is seen with the Ravagers, not remembering anything about Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) or her life and history with the Guardians. Baby Rocket is shown, entering the raccoon’s origins. Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) is also seen as the new Marvel villain. The scenes end with a funny moment Star-Lord opening up emotionally to Gamora as he is overheard by the other Guardians, with Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) making fun of him.

What is the story of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?





Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be the final adventure for the team as we know it from the first two films directed by James Gunn and made up of the Star-Lord characters (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Groot (Vin Diesel).

No further story details, but the film should take place after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, where the team appears alongside the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and will introduce the mighty Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter, as its main antagonist – a character teased in one of the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in Brazilian cinemas on May 4, 2023.