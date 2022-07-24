Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has new details released at San Diego Comic Con

A taste of the team’s next adventure!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promises to be one of the great launches of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023, and now the public has a preview of what’s to come during San Diego Comic Con. On the panel, which was attended by the director James Gunn and cast members, new details about the film have been revealed.

At the panel, the director spoke a little about the new film and the crew:

In an exclusive preview of the event, it was possible to check the visual of Adam Warlockin addition to confirmation that Maria Bakalova it will be Cosmo, the space dog. Gamora appeared leading the Ravagers, and the story will focus heavily on Rocket. Chukwudi Iwuji was confirmed as the High Evolutionary.

The project will be the first to bring Marvel’s cosmic team back to the big screen in starring roles since 2017, as well as marking the return of James Gunn as director of the big-screen franchise and the end of this era of the big-screen team. So far, no details have been revealed about the film’s plot, which is expected to follow the group after the events of the movie. Christmas special from Disney+ and will bring the return of Gamora.

In the cast, in addition to Poulter, the feature has Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel among several others.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere day May 4, 2023at the movies.

