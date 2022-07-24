Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ‘may lead to the end of Guardians as we know them.’

Among the various announcements made by the Marvel at San Diego Comic-Conthe president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigeannounced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in 5 of May 2023.

Check out the official synopsis: In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved bunch of misfits are a little different these days. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of them. A quest that, if not successfully completed, could lead to the end of Guardians as we know them.

After dismissal and rehiring, James Gunn, also known for directing DC hits, is back to close out the trilogy of the universe’s most beloved guardians. Gunn commented on his return to the MCU for EW. “For a while I wasn’t going to make this movie. So I came back. And the reason I knew I needed to come back was to tell that story, and in a way, I have a special closeness to the character of Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper). And I knew I needed to finish to tell your story“.

They further revealed that the new film will be delving deeper into Rocket’s origins as a genetically enhanced creature and the torment he endured to become who he is today in this world.

But before watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, you can watch Disney+ spin-offs I Am Groot it’s the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Specialslated for release in August and December, respectively.

