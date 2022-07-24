“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Will Tell Rocket’s Origin







Photo: Disclosure / Marvel / Modern Popcorn

Director James Gunn and the cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” provided the first details of the film this Saturday (23/7), during the panel of Marvel at Comic-Con International in San Diego.

For starters, Gunn confirmed that the third film “is the end of that story.” “I’m sorry. Some stories have an ending. That doesn’t mean everyone dies,” he commented – leaving it up to some characters to die.

The plot will feature Gamora (Zoe Saldana) as a Marauder (Ravager), who doesn’t remember her fellow Guardians – the character is not the same character from the first films, killed by Thanos, but a variant introduced in “Avengers: Endgame” .

On the other hand, her sister Nebula (Nebula) is no longer so serious and even makes jokes, fully integrated with the group. “She had a very cathartic experience after Thanos was eliminated from her life. So she’s finding her own personality,” said her interpreter, Karen Gillian.

Groot also grew up to be a young adult.

But the center of the story must be the origin of Rocket.

Gunn told the Comic-Con crowd that he kept wondering how a talking raccoon could be real, which led him to realize that Rocket must be the saddest creature in the universe. So he decided to tell his origins in the new film.

The cast also includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and voice acting by Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, seen in the final scene of “Vol. 2” creating Adam Warlock, who will be introduced in the new feature with the interpretation of Will Poulter.

To top it off, Gunn revealed that Maria Balakova, nominated for an Oscar for “Borat 2”, will play Cosmo the Space Dog.

In the Marvel comics, Cosmo was a dog from the Soviet Space Program, which was launched into Earth orbit in the 1960s as part of a test run. However, his spacecraft underwent a bizarre deflection and ended up in a very distant place in the universe, where exposure to cosmic rays transformed him, giving him superpowers.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will hit Brazilian theaters on April 27, 2023, one week before its US release. But before that, the characters can be seen in a Christmas special on Disney+.