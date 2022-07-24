Hamilton sees reliability as an asset, reveals dehydration – Formula 1 News

Lewis Hamilton in Paul Ricard: dehydrated, but happy with the performance of the German team (Photo: Mercedes)

Lewis Hamilton achieved his best result in the 2022 Formula 1 season. At the French GP, held this Sunday (24) in Paul Ricard – and won by Max Verstappen -, the seven-time world champion stamped another podium finish, this time in second place.

It was the fourth consecutive podium for the Mercedes driver, who after the race recognized the reliability of the W13 as an asset for the German team – as well as revealing a failure in his hydration system, amid the extremely high temperatures at Le Castellet.

“What an incredible time we had here. It was actually a tough race – my hydration system didn’t work. But a great result considering we were way behind these guys (Ferrari and Red Bull) all weekend. Reliability is a factor that my team has been great at. Congratulations to the teams at both factories, those here too – without them, we wouldn’t have achieved this podium. George (Russell) did a great job today too,” Hamilton pointed out.

After also stating that “I must have lost about three kilos” due to dehydration, the seven-time world champion has already planned the F1 race at the Hungaroring. Formula 1 returns next weekend, between the 29th and 31st of July, with the Hungarian GP – which closes the first part of the championship.

“I love Budapest, it’s very exciting to see the crowd there. It will be difficult to beat Ferrari and Red Bull, they still have the pace advantage. I hope we bring some updates to the race, to make the competition more fierce”, he cheered.

