How is the left-back against Inter? Check out!

In the 1-0 victory against América, last Thursday (21), Vanderlan had to assume responsibility for starting on the left side, because the other two names in the position, Piquerez and Jorge, were injured.

However, Vanderlan felt pain in his right thigh at the end of the match in Minas, even having to play in the sacrifice because Palmeiras did not have more substitutions. In addition, until this Friday (22), the club has not yet specified whether there was any actual injury, but updated the situations of Jorge, who trained normally, and Piquerez, who started the transition process.

With that, the situation is as follows: Piquerez, who is the starter, has chances to play, but it is likely that Abel will not force him after an injury and maybe put him only in the second stage. Vanderlan is in doubt about the pain in the thigh, but it went well and if he has conditions he can “hold the scolding” on the side.

Finally, Jorge is the one who is apparently in the best physical condition of the game, if he is well on Sunday he should go to the field as he is currently the immediate reserve of the Uruguayan side. Still, there is a remote probability that the Portuguese coach will improvise, such as putting Mayke on the left or playing three-back and using one of the wingers as a winger (Wesley has already done this role, for example).

But that would be a last resort if none of the three defenders are physically fit. Finally, it is understood that Jorge is today the most likely name to play, due to doubt in the condition of the others, but this may change in the team’s preparation until then. Palmeiras will face Internacional next Sunday (24), at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque.

+ Undefeated! Palmeiras ends first round without losing any game as a visitor

+ Palmeiras has great performance among Serie A clubs in the 2022 season; check out

Become a supporter of Palmeiras Online

Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

Follow Palmeiras Online on Instagram

Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online Youtube channel

Listen to the Palmeiras Online podcast

Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram