How to apply for the BRL 85,000 scholarship

The University of Saskatchewan is currently accepting applications for international students who wish to pursue undergraduate or graduate programs in Canada. In 2022, four scholarships worth 20,000 Canadian dollars, around BRL 85,000, and another four scholarships worth 10,000 Canadian dollars, around BRL 43,000, will be offered to non-Canadian students.

Comprised of 12 faculties, it currently has around 3,380 international students. To ensure the entry and permanence of these students, there are support programs for both international students and indigenous populations.

Saskatchewan is a public education institution located in the city of Saskatoon on the Canadian west coast. For those who like snow, the region is in the north of the country and the average annual temperature varies between -19 °C to 26 °C (it’s cold!). Among the various subsidies offered by the university, a portion is aimed at the indigenous population.

Scholarships in Saskatchewan

As it is a public institution, the university’s tuition is relatively lower when compared to other similar higher education institutions. For international students, bachelor’s degrees range from C$5,000 to about C$10,000 per year. In this link, it is possible to access the values ​​of each degree program.

For postgraduate courses, the investment is a little lower. There are several programs that cost around 900 Canadian dollars and 2,000 Canadian dollars per semester. In this link, it is possible to access the values ​​of each postgraduate program.

For students from outside Canada, two scholarship opportunities are offered. The International Baccalaureate (IB) Excellence Awards, worth 20 thousand Canadian dollars, and the International Baccalaureate (IB) Excellence Awards, University of Saskatchewan International Excellence Awards, worth 10 thousand Canadian dollars. Both are geared towards successful graduate students at Saskatchewan University. For graduate students, there are a number of scholarship opportunities that can be found at the link.

Scholarships are partial. But in Canada it is possible to work part-time during your academic training. The country maintains several policies to attract international students, so it ends up being more accessible for those who want to study abroad.

how to sign up

To apply for one of the scholarships, it is necessary to apply for the normal admission process and pay the application fee. Applicants must submit the documents requested in the first step to the admissions department. Requested documentation includes transcripts and certificates of proficiency. Saskatchewan accepts IELTS, TOEFL, CanTEST, CAEL, MELAB, PTE, CAE or Duolingo certificates.

Some programs ask for some specifics for the application. Here you will find more information about these specifics and the link to sign up. After completing the application, the student can proceed with the admission process and apply for one of the scholarships offered by Saskatchewan. Interested parties must apply by December 1st. Applications for scholarships can be made until February 15th.

*The text “Scholarships of up to BRL 83,000 for graduation at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada” was originally published on the Estudar Fora portal, of Fundação Estudar