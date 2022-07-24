How to Clear Spotify Cache to Free Up Space on Android or iOS | technoblog

shutterstock Here’s How to Clear Spotify Cache

Spotify lets you clear the app cache. The function, which serves to free up space on the device’s storage or, in some cars, fix problems, removes only unwanted data, keeping the downloads made on the platform. Below, I’ll show you how to clear app cache on Android, iPhone (iOS) and PC.

Spotify uses device memory in two ways: to cache snippets of songs and podcasts, preventing crashes during playback, and to save downloaded songs, albums and podcasts. Cleaning, which does not delete previously made downloads, can be done by following the instructions below: Access the settings: Open the app and tap the gear icon in the top right corner to display the options; Clear cache: Scroll down to the “Storage” section. Once that’s done, tap “Clear Cache” and then “Clear Cache” again to confirm the action.

How to Clear Spotify Cache on iPhone

With the app open, tap “Settings” (gear icon) in the upper right corner; Tap on the “Storage” option; Tap the “Clear Cache” button and then “Clear Cache” again to finish.

How to clear Spotify cache on PC

Open the app, click on your profile in the upper corner and then on “Settings”; Scroll down the page until you find the “Offline storage location” section, where the app will show the cache storage location. Access the informed folder and delete all the files present.

Clearing cache of other apps

Any application can have its cache deleted, regardless of operating system. These temporary files are useful to speed up the opening of apps or, in the case of Spotify, to avoid crashes while playing songs and podcasts.

However, they can compromise an important part of the device’s memory, preventing the download of files or the installation of heavier games. Fortunately, it is possible to clear the cache of apps on Android and iPhone (iOS) simply and quickly to avoid any kind of obstacle.