How to reduce usage time on Instagram

If you use social media often, you’ve probably found yourself unconsciously swiping your fingers across the screen, skimming over photos and videos that don’t really interest you. And yet, you just can’t stop. Know that this is no accident: the truth is that feeds like Instagram’s are often optimized by algorithms that aim to hold your attention for as long as possible.

To use social media for many hours every day is not necessarily a bad thing, but it can become a problem when you start to impact your health and productivity. At these times, the best alternative is to stop accessing the app — and therein lies the problem: how to stop using a social network designed to hold your attention at any cost?

The good news is that Instagram itself has a setting to help users reduce the time they spend using the app.

How to add time limit on Instagram

If, on the one hand, algorithms are created to keep users looking at the small screen for as long as possible, some social networks already seek to offer ways to escape the compulsion to feed. In the case of Instagram, there are some alert options regarding the time of use of the app that can be of great help for those who want to use the platform less throughout the day.

Next, we will show you all the necessary steps to configure the application and use the social network for less time daily.

You can configure Instagram to better monitor your usage time on the appSource: TecMundo

In the Instagram app, open your profile and tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the upper right corner; select option Your Activity; tap on Time spent; In this new screen, you will be informed about your average daily usage time of Instagram.

You can choose to receive reminders to take breaks or even “limit” the time you use the appSource: TecMundo

From here you can configure break reminders, which are shown regularly to help you control the amount of time you spend looking at the screen and swiping from photo to photo a little better. To do this, simply select one of the options for the reminder intervals, and you can choose periods of 10, 20 or 30 minutes.

It is also possible to define a daily usage timeout, in case you really want to drastically reduce the app usage time. The configurable minimum time is 15 minutes, while the maximum is 2 hours.

If necessary, you can even turn off all notifications so you don’t end up falling for the temptation and go back to the app to take a peek.

The Instagram app also allows you to temporarily stop receiving push notifications on your phoneSource: TecMundo

For stop receiving notificationsfollow the steps below:

on the screen of Your Activitywhere the average daily usage time is shown, swipe down; select option Notification Settings; Tap the key Pause Allenabling this option; A pop-up screen will appear with some options related to push notifications; Select time range where you want to stop receiving notifications.

By following these steps, you may be able to start spend less time using Instagram excessively, being able to take advantage of free time to do other activities. But remember: you really need to want to stop spending so much time on the app. After all, despite the settings offering reminders and removing notifications, O final result will depend on you and your willpower.