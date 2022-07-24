‘I Am Groot’: Character mixes with nature in a beautiful never-before-seen poster; Check out!

After releasing the trailer for ‘I Am Groot’a marvel studios released a beautiful poster of the animated series from Disney+.

In the image, the iconic and beloved character of the franchise ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ blend in with nature while observing the fauna around you.

Debut scheduled for August 10th, production relies on the return of Vin Diesel voicing the character in a compilation of short films focused on Baby Groot.

A hero of few words returns. 🌱#IAmGroota collection of five Original shorts, starts streaming August 10 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/byL1nVD8bV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

James Gunndirector of the original franchise, joins as one of the series’ executive producers.

It is not yet known if other characters from the saga will appear in the selection of shorts, but it is believed that Drax (Dave Bautista) show up in some episodes.

Bearing in mind that the third volume of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is confirmed to hit theaters on the day May 23, 2023with the return of Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Vin Diesel, Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki and Will Poulter.

