‘I Am Groot’: Character mixes with nature in a beautiful never-before-seen poster; Check out!

Admin 44 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

After releasing the trailer for ‘I Am Groot’a marvel studios released a beautiful poster of the animated series from Disney+.

In the image, the iconic and beloved character of the franchise ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ blend in with nature while observing the fauna around you.

Debut scheduled for August 10th, production relies on the return of Vin Diesel voicing the character in a compilation of short films focused on Baby Groot.

Check out the poster and trailer:

Enjoy watching:

James Gunndirector of the original franchise, joins as one of the series’ executive producers.

It is not yet known if other characters from the saga will appear in the selection of shorts, but it is believed that Drax (Dave Bautista) show up in some episodes.

Bearing in mind that the third volume of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is confirmed to hit theaters on the day May 23, 2023with the return of Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Vin Diesel, Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki and Will Poulter.

Don’t forget to watch:

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Marvel announces premiere date and reveals the epic title

Despite Avengers: Endgame have been sold as the end of infinity sagathis never meant that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved