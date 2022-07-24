‘I feel indebted to him’

Joan Laporta spoke in an exclusive interview with ESPN before the friendly between Real Madrid x Barcelona and Las Vegas

Although the output of Lionel Messi for the Paris Saint-Germainin mid-2021, appears to be water under the bridge, for Joan Laportapresident of barcelona, the absence of the Argentine ace still dampens the foundations that the Blaugrana team built around the player. Anyway, hopes remain for a comeback.

“Messi was everything, for the barça he was possibly the best player in history, the most efficient, only comparable to Johan Cruyff in history“, said the president of Barça in an exclusive interview with ESPN before the Spanish derby they are holding tonight in Las Vegas against Real Madrid.

“But it had to happen. One day we had to make a decision as a consequence of the legacy we received, the institution is above players and coaches, but I think I wish Messi’s chapter is not over yet at Barça and I think it is our responsibility to ensure that this open chapter, which has not yet been closed, has a good time where it can be done as it should have been. done and, moreover, have a far more splendid ending than it was.”

Laporta reiterated that the economic problems generated during the government of Josep Maria Bartomeu almost made the institution disappear and limit all paths, which led him to make the difficult decision to send Lionel Messi to the Parisian club, knowing that he would lose his best player and an “idol”, as he describes it. Therefore, he recognizes, there is an outstanding debt to settle with the Argentine.

“Yes (there is a debt), morally. as president of barçaI think I did what I had to do, but on a personal level and also as president, I think I owe him“, he concluded.