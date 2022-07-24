In a note, Santos says he refused a proposal by John, goalkeeper targeted by Botafogo and São Paulo

Santos issued a note this Sunday (24) announcing that they refused a proposal by goalkeeper John, who is in the sights of Botafogo and Sao Paulo. According to Peixe, the offer was considered low.

Furthermore, Santos states that it intends to have John until the end of the contract, in December 2024. The goalkeeper is currently João Paulo’s reserve and asked not to be listed for this Sunday’s game against Fortaleza due to possible negotiation.

According to a report in “Lance!”, the Botafogo has not yet made a proposal, but a formal consultation with the Santos board of directors about the conditions for a possible deal. O Sao Paulo would be “more advanced” to have the goalkeeper, according to the report.

Check out the press release saints:

Santos FC informs that it has received a proposal from another team in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A for the transfer of the goalkeeper John. The Santos club understands that the athlete wants to play, but evaluated the offer as low for its market value and promptly refused.

The Fish intends to have John until the end of his contract, renewed on August 10 of last year, until December 2024. The Club also informs that the player asked coach Lisca not to be listed for this Sunday’s match, against Fortaleza, due to possible negotiation .