In Closed Beta, Marvel Snap is already heavily criticized for monetization tactics

In-game events may require an investment of more than $500 to obtain rare cards

Developed by Second Dinner, the studio made up of industry veterans who created Hearthstone for Blizzard, Marvel Snap is currently undergoing its closed beta testing phase. Despite the game being praised, part of its community is also already harshly criticizing the monetization measures adopted by the developers.

The title was created to prevent players from being able to spend unlimited amounts of money to acquire new cards, which are automatically unlocked at certain time intervals. However, there are also so-called “Nexus Events”, in which you can invest real money to unlock powerful cards — or at least try to do so.

As PC Gamer points out, the most powerful cards of the moment – one from Jane Foster’s Thor and another from the Destroyer – have only 1.5% chance to spawn in this systemwhich means that it is possible spend over $500 to get them. Also, the most common rewards from Nexus Events are not new cards, but elements used to upgrade existing collections.

Players criticize the structure of the event

Among the reasons that are leading players to invest in the event is the fact that the cards offered are quite powerful in the context of Marvel Snap, which stimulates spending. On the subreddit dedicated to the game, many Beta participants say that they want to like the game, but that the way it is being monetized is being a barrier to it.

“My biggest complaint is that a Nexus Event is not an event”, said one player. “You do not participate in this event, you just dump your wallet in it”, he added. Another constant complaint comes from the fact that the title releases access to new cards slowlypreventing players from taking advantage of all available options to build their own decks.

In this case, Nexus Events serve to unbalance the game, allowing access to a larger collection of rare items, but only for those willing to open their wallets. In a message posted on the official Marvel Snap Discord, developer Ben Brode stated that Second Dinner is attentive to the public’s complaints and will prepare changes to ensure that the game remains a fun experience for everyone in the long run.

