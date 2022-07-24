In eventful panel, Marvel announces conclusion of Phase 4 and projects of Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU at San Diego Comic-Con

(Images: Marvel Studios)

As expected, Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con was in an uproar with the Marvel last Saturday (23). Leading the last event of the day, Kevin Feige took to the stage and announced the future plans of the MCU.

Some moments were already imagined, like the new trailer for “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” and the first exciting trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“. The surprises were the announcement of the completion of Phase 4, the full Phase 5 timeline, and even three Phase 6 projects – including two new Avengers movies. The name of the period that encompasses phases 4 to 6 has also been confirmed: “Multiverse Saga“.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

First film of Phase 5, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” won his first poster during the panel – see above. The artwork shows the returns of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, in addition to the first image of Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang/Stature, Scott’s daughter. The first look at the villain Kang the Conqueror is also present, with Jonathan Majors in the role.

In addition to the art, it was also confirmed the participation of another classic Avengers villain in the film, MODOK (still no interpreter released). Long speculated, Bill Murray’s participation has also been confirmed.

“Quantumania” hits theaters in February 13, 2023.

Secret Invasion

previously announced, “Secret Invasion“adapts arc events”Secret Invasion” from the comics and features the returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the skrull Talos. Rounding out the main cast are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The series debuts on american spring 2023.

Daredevil: Born Again

Long speculated, the new Daredevil series has finally been confirmed. “Daredevil: Born Again” will be an original series and will integrate the MCU canon, with the returns of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin. The premiere is scheduled for american spring 2024. Captain America: New World Order Another project that had already been announced, “Captain America: New World Order” will see the return of Sam Wilson as Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie. Though not mentioned during the panel, the film will be directed by Julius Onah and the return of Malcolm Spellman (from “Falcon and the Winter Soldier“) as a screenwriter. The new film opens in May 3, 2024.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Previously announced as subtitle “House of Harkness“, the title of “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” has now been updated. The series will see the return of Katherine Hahn as the witch Agatha Harkness, who first appeared as the villain of “WandaVision“. There are no more confirmed cast or crew members yet.

The premiere takes place on american winter 2023.

ironheart

The series of the heroine Iron Heart was also confirmed. Dominique Thorne will play Riri Williams, who builds the MK-1 combat armor, the most advanced since Tony Stark’s. The character’s debut in the MCU, however, takes place in November, in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“. In addition to Thorne, the cast of the series already includes Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross and Manny Montana. Angela Barnes and Sam Bailey are directing, with Chinaka Hodge writing.

“ironheart” is scheduled to debut on american fall 2023.

blade

A new movie from “blade” had been announced at the last in-person SDCC, in 2019, and has been in development ever since. Marhershala Ali will play the lead, inheriting the role popularized by Wesley Snipes. Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre complete the cast announced so far. Bassam Tariq is directing, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour writing.

The premiere is scheduled for November 3, 2023.

Loki – second season

The second season of “Loki” is already with the recordings in progress.

In addition to Tom Hiddleston in the role of the God of Mischief, the returns of Owen Wilson as TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius and Sophia DiMartino as Sylvie are also confirmed, in addition to the addition of Rafael Casal. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead, from “moon knight“, assume the direction, with a script by Eric Martin, who assumes the post of showrunner left by Michael Waldron.

The new season of “Loki” arrives on Disney Plus on american summer 2023.

echo

the heroine series echo had already been announced even before the premiere of “Archer hawk“, when the character made her MCU debut.

Alaqua Cox returns to the role of Maya Lopez, and the cast will also include the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil (it is speculated that Krysten Ritter may also reprise the role of Jessica Jones). Rounding out the announced cast are Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie are the directors.

The premiere takes place on american summer 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3

During the panel, director James Gunn confirmed that “Guardian of the Galaxy, Volume 3” will be the end of this era for the team. “But it doesn’t mean that everyone will die“, he added.

The main cast of the films returns, with Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. New additions are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Maria Bakalova as the dog Cosmo.

The premiere is scheduled for May 5, 2023.

thunderbolts

“thunderbolts” will be the film that concludes Phase 5 of the MCU. This is the name of the team of super villains – or characters who were once villains – from comics who embark on high-stakes missions for the American government.

There is still no confirmation of which characters will appear, but, given the history of the MCU, a probable team could count on Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Phantom (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). ), the Abomination (Tim Roth), the US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The film will be directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson.

The premiere takes place in July 26, 2024.

Fantastic Four

“Fantastic Four” was also initially announced in 2019, and has been in development ever since. Initially, Jon Watts (from the trilogy “Spider man” from the MCU) would be the director, but stepped down in April. Since then, a new name has not been announced.

In addition to someone to direct, speculation also occurs in relation to the cast. John Krasinski played a Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic variant in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“, but Feige and Sam Raimi, who directed the film, hinted at a possible confirmation, stating that they only cast Krasinski because he was a fan favorite for the role: “As this is an alternate universe, let’s make this dream come true“, said Raimi.

The film hits theaters in November 8, 2024.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” was announced without any details regarding the cast and crew. The name of the project, however, indicates that the big villain will, in fact, be the Kang of Jonathan Majors. It will first appear in “Ant-Man and the Wasp“, but a variant of his has already participated in the final episode of the first season of “Loki“, under the name “He Who Abides”.

In the comics, Kang the Conqueror is a 30th century warlord and one of the main antagonists of the Avengers. He has different versions and alter egos (including Nathaniel Richards, Rama-Tut, Immortus, etc.). His ability is to travel in time, being able to create new realities from changes in the timeline. The arch “Kang dynasty” is one of the longest running Avengers comics, published throughout 2001 and 2002.

“The Kang Dynasty” hits theaters in May 2, 2025.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Like its predecessor, “Avengers: Secret Wars” also had no further details released. It is speculated that the film’s plot will explore the concept of “incursion” – when two different realities collide. When an incursion occurs, one of the universes will necessarily have to destroy the other in order to survive. The term first appeared in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“.

In the comics, there are two sagas named “Secret Wars”: one in the 1980s and another that took place in 2015, the latter being the one that will be adapted in theaters. She advocates the end of the Marvel universe, bringing the clash between multiple realities and leaving the Earth physically divided between them. Several variants of the same person can inhabit each territory and even coexist. For example, a troop of Thors serves as a peacekeeping entity. Several classic comic book arcs have been altered and given new versions to address the variations, including “Days of Future Past“, “House of M” and “Civil war“, between others.

“Secret Wars” is slated for release November 7, 2025 at the movies.

Phase 7

Finally, Disney also confirmed the start of Phase 7 of the MCU to February 13, 2026in addition to reserving the dates of May 1st, July 24th and november 6th of the same year (via deadline). It was not disclosed which films will occupy each slot.