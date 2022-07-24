In his debut in charge of Santos, Lisca has five absences to face Fortaleza at Castelão

In 10th place in the Brazilian Championship table, Lisca makes his debut in command of Santos at Castelão, at 7 pm

Santos ended the preparation to face Fortaleza this Saturday morning (23), at Rei Pelé. The teams will meet on Sunday (24), at Castelão, at 7 pm, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Lisca, who will make his debut in command of Alvinegro during the match, already has the team defined for the dispute.

With pain in the right adductor, defender Luiz Felipe will not be available to the new coach. In addition to him, Sandry, Lucas Pires and Maicon are also missing due to physical issues. The three are in the transition stage and will soon resume full activities with the ball.

Midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo is also out of the game to serve a suspension, after accumulating three yellow cards. The trend is that Camacho will act in his place, while Alex Nascimento should occupy a vacancy in the defense.

Therefore, the likely Santos that will face Fortaleza has: João Paulo; Madson, Alex Nascimento, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Bruno Oliveira; Ângelo (Lucas Braga), Marcos Leonardo and Léo Baptistão. With 18 points, Santos occupies the 10th place in the table. In the last round of the Brasileirão, Peixe beat Botafogo 2-0, in Vila Belmiro.