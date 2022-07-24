In Portugal, a dip in sardines – Paladar

A sample tray of sardines for visitors to the Conservas Pinhais e Cia factory in Matosinhos Photo: Daniel Rodrigues/The New York Times

All vacation they are somehow an observation of other people working while you are not working. A hotel stay is a testament to housekeeping and receptionists; dinner sees chefs, helpers and waiters; an excursion requires a tour guide, a driver, a boat mechanic if you’re lucky. But there is something peculiar about going to a factory in operation to stand high on a raised platform watching the locals do hard, old-fashioned work as you escape your job.

O HarborPortugal’s second largest city, is the capital of one of the country’s main industries: the canned fish. Canned sardines are enjoying their moment in the gastronomic world. With intricately decorated cans, a sense of sustainability (albeit questionable) and the debauchery of soggy things, they have gained a devoted following among young people who love them with all their hearts. In the Canned Pine Trees and Co.in Matosinhosa fish canning factory a few kilometers from the center of Porto, visitors are invited to see that their new favorite delicacy is actually a very old operation.

Founded in 1920 by two brothers and two external partners, pine forests is considered one of the best suppliers of preserves in the saturated Portuguese market. The company’s factory is one of the few that survived the major shift in sardine production to West Africa, where more than half of all sardines are canned today. Sardines are a favorite with shoppers in the city and a favorite across Europe, though American shoppers may be more familiar with the company’s international brand, Nuri, which is bright yellow and available in specialty stores. The fish are known for their high quality and perfect seasoning – and now, on a tour of the factory, sardine fans can see exactly how they are made.

The workforce is almost all female, a tradition established by the fact that, historically, men went to sea while women stayed behind and handled the fishing. It is not uncommon for several generations of women to work at the factory, with mothers, daughters and aunts finding steady jobs there. The visit to the sardine factory begins with a video of a Portuguese daughter waiting for her father who is fighting a storm (he survives).

Workers at the Conservas Pinhais e Cia factory put labels on canned sardines in Matosinhos Photo: Daniel Rodrigues/The New York Times

“This film is dedicated to all the families of our fishermen, for the stress they suffer”, said the guide Olga Santos at the start of a recent tour. Thus begins the incursion into the wonderful and reverent world of canned sardines.

The ninety-minute ride, which pine forests introduced in November 2021, begins in an office originally built in 1926 and filled with dial phones and pulley systems in which orders were tied to a rope and sent to the factory floor.

After the video of the fishermen’s families and another on how fish seasonings are obtained, the screen rises to reveal a window overlooking the fully functioning factory. You walk out of the impeccably decorated display area – the original founders shaped the staircase so that when you look into the factory hall, you see the outline of a sardine – and into a spotless work area.

Sardines toasted with fresh tomatoes at Aduela, a bar in Porto, Portugal Photo: Daniel Rodrigues/The New York Times

After donning a protective gear, you enter via a walkway that skirts the edge of an almost open floor, divided only by arched windows, save for a few cubicles where employees work on laptops. The first thing you see is a women’s table cutting pepper, bay leaf and pickle to fill the spicy versions of the company’s four varieties of sardines, which are offered in tomato sauce or olive oil.

In the next area, the fish are bathed in salt water before having their heads and tails cut off with fish knives, leaving some of the aprons stained with blood and guts. All the extra parts go to animal feed manufacturers, says Santos.

After the cuts, the remaining bodies are placed in a vertical container, inside individual compartments that make it look like dozens of headless sardines are watching a lecture. The auditorium undergoes a shower before entering an immense oven, where the fish is cooked for 15 minutes. This is followed by the delicate packaging of the fish in its cans, by hand, before the cans are filled with oil using an automated process introduced a few years ago. In a promotional book that you can buy at the gift shop, some workers lament the arrival of the new machine, fondly remembering the time when they were “covered” in olive oil, which comes from the Douro Valleynearby.

Fishermen do their day’s catch of sardines to the factory of Conservas Pinhais e Cia in Matosinhos Photo: Daniel Rodrigues/The New York Times

the cans are machine sealed, which explains some of the noise on the factory floor. Also high is the constant flow of water, which resonates throughout the factory as the sardines are washed several times before being cooked. Other noises are harder to identify: the spray of oil, the wheels of pulleys rolling fish from season to season, and steam ovens seem to create enough of a clamor that visitors are given headphones to hear the guide.

Finally, everything is packed speed of light. You have the chance to try this part yourself in a closed room after you’ve left the tour and dodged your PPE, but it’s impossible to match the dexterity of the shop floor wrappers who work the yellow, green and blue papers with astonishing ease.

Santos told us that “on good days” women sing. And when we walked in, the factory floor really was in chorus, although it was impossible to make out the words even if you spoke Portuguese. It is difficult to know whether the singing is spontaneous, but the myth of the women singing emerges in conversations with locals who know the factory. Regardless, it seems likely that singing is the best way to communicate with the loud hum of the factory, whether it’s a good day or not.

The tour ends with a sardines tasting you just saw, paired with bread from a local bakery and optional wine. Sardines, it must be said, are delicious. (And the factory smells like freshly caught sardines going in and out of salt water.)

“I love sardines,” the excited Sandra van Diessen57 years old, coming from Netherlands, after the tour, as we debated the merits of our free samples. After opening last fall and, with around 70 tours offered per week, in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French, the factory has so far welcomed 2,821 sardine fans. (Tours cost €14 per adult, with an extra €3 for wine; €8 for children).

A worker prepares the daily catch of sardines for delivery to the Conservas Pinhais e Cia factory in Matosinhos Photo: Daniel Rodrigues/The New York Times

The city of Porto seemed to pride itself on its worldwide industry. All over the city, everyone I talked to about the Pinhais factory echoed the same sentiments: they are good jobs, they are dear workers, and the factory’s existence is a credit to the region.

“It’s a precious thing for us,” he said. Marta Azevedo, communication director of ANCIP, the largest canning union in Portugal. “It’s the best canned fish we have, it’s the best place to work.”

But what about the salary? “It’s not very good,” she admitted, estimating that women earn about 800 euros a month, or about $832. “But in Portugal wages are very low,” she continued. “It’s good money for Portugal.”

Canned sardines are a common dish served in Portugal and the city’s specialty stores, such as the immaculate Canned Food Store, on the slopes of Rua de Mouzinho da Silveira, a few blocks from the Douro River, are dedicated to celebrating Pinhais products, along with other local brands, such as Minerva. Partnership with ANCIP, the store has not resumed its tastings since the pandemic, but the neighbor Flower Grocery, on the quieter Rua das Flores, offers complete tastings. Both stores, as well as the factory, are run by women, and you can taste their sardines accompanied by toast, local wines and fine chocolates.

For a fancier version of the classic bread and fish dish, the sandwich maker A sandeira combines canned delicacies with a perfect red pepper paste, all served on vintage china from a nearby shop. Nearby, the Aduela bar, located on Rua das Oliveiras, also serves the most classic dish: sardines on toast with fresh tomato. Especially perfect for those looking to spend very little in a trendy spot, it’s a great place to start a sardine tour.

Perhaps there is a small dispute between those who serve fresh sardines and those who serve them canned, according to the owner of the Canned Food Store, who told me with a gloomy air that “nobody knows” why the most exquisite restaurants don’t serve the city’s famous preserves. Visitors who want to taste fresh fish have many options, including the excellent Meia-Nau, where sardines are grilled to perfection. The modern restaurant located in the chic Cedofeita Platter, requires reservations for dinner, but lunch is more open to visitors without plans. If you ask about the fresh versus canned debate, be sure to mention the Loja – the owner of Meia-Nau, it turns out, is the son of the founder. After all, in Porto, sardines are a family business.

/ TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU