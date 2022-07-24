Interim who gave Zaracho chances directs Atlético-MG

Waiting for coach Cuca, officially announced yesterday (23) as the new coach of Atlético-MG for the season’s sequel, the Minas Gerais club will take the field against Corinthians, today (24), at 6 pm (GMT), at Mineirão , under the command of assistant Lucas Gonçalves, responsible for following up on an important part of the team last year.

Gonçalves led Galo in the team’s first four games at the State Championship last year. At the time, Jorge Sampaoli had left the club to take over Olympique de Marseille and Cuca had been announced as a replacement. However, the coach needed a longer time to perform due to the health status of his mother, who was hospitalized at the time for complications from Covid-19.

In those four games, Lucas gave opportunities to Matias Zaracho, who had been hired the previous year from Racing-ARG and had shown difficulties in adapting. The players considered starters had gone on vacation and Mineiro began to be disputed by those who were less worn out. The professional has been with Galo since 2016 and went through the four games with 100% success.

More relaxed, Zaracho played well under the command of the assistant and fell in favor of the crowd, who began to charge Cuca for more opportunities to the player. In the middle of last season, when he had already consolidated in the team, the Argentine highlighted the importance of the sequence of the beginning of the year for the growth of his performance.

“It took me a bit to adapt. It was another game, the first time I left a club. With Sampaoli, I had moments when I entered, others I didn’t. I needed a little more confidence. I gained confidence when my teammates were off and I I was able to play more matches. Today I am more adapted to the club and the city”, said Zaracho in July of last year”.

DATASHEET

ATLÉTICO-MG X CORINTHIANS

Competition: 19th round of Serie A Campeonato Brasileiro

Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: July 24, 2022 at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Auxiliaries: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA-SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Daniel Nobres Bins (RS)

ATLETIC-MG: Everson, Mariano, Igor Rabello, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho, and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk. Coach: Lucas Goncalves.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Gil (Balbuena), Raul Gustavo (Balbuena) and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; Willian, Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes. Coach: Vitor Pereira.