Italian activists glue their hands to Botticelli’s painting in climate protest; watch VIDEO | World

Italian activists glue their hands to Botticelli's painting in climate protest

Italian activists glued their hands to Sandro Botticelli’s masterpiece “Spring” at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence in protest against climate change.

The activists sat on the floor and displayed a banner that read: “Latest generation, no gas, no coal”. (See more images of the protest at the end of the report)

The museum said the masterpiece was unharmed thanks to the glass installed on the painting’s surface.

The painting is among the museum’s most popular works, alongside another creation by Botticelli, the “Birth of Venus”. The two paintings date from the late 15th century.

The protesters were taken to a police station in Florence.

Earlier this month, activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil glued their hands to the frame of a 200-year-old painting in London’s National Gallery to urge the government to end new oil and gas permits. See in the video below:

