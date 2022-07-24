J.Lo and Ben Affleck, Sandy and Lucas: see artists who married their exes – Marie Claire Magazine

+



J.Lo and Ben Affleck, Sandy and Lucas Lima, Taís Araujo and Lázaro Ramos: celebrities who got married after a period apart (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Life is full of meetings and disagreements, and proof of that is the recent marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The two are closer than ever 18 years after ending their relationship. J.Lo and Affleck met on the set of the comedy Risk Contactin 2003. In the same year, they got engaged, but their relationship ended before the wedding date, which was even postponed once.

At the time, both claimed that the relationship didn’t work due to “excessive media attention”, and the reunion only happened in 2021. But they are not the only couple who spent time apart before saying ‘yes’.

Next, check out celebrities who, like J.Lo and Ben Affleck, married their ex:

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel They started dating in 2007, but four years later, they publicly announced the end, in 2011. The news of the end came in March, but it didn’t last long. In December of the same year, the two not only got back together, but spent Christmas with a commitment ring. The wedding took place in 2012 in Italy.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got married in 2012 and are still together to this day (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Who sees the family photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton you may not remember that the couple’s courtship was full of ups and downs. The first break came in 2004, when Prince William traveled to Greece on a yacht with an all-female crew. At the time, Kate would have been upset and put an end to the relationship. The two spent a period apart until they got back together in September of the same year.

The second breakup took place in 2007. According to a BBC correspondent for royal affairs, Peter Hunt, William and Kate have been under intense pressure from the British media since they met at St Andrews University in 2001. Again, the two got back together in the same year. and in 2011 they got married.

Kate Middleton and Prince William (Photo: Getty Images)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber

The model and the singer met in 2009 backstage on the show today and since then they have maintained a great friendship until 2016, when they started a relationship. The courtship, however, did not last long and Justin and Hailey They spent two years away until they met again in 2018, the same year they decided to get married.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber had a long history together until they got married in 2018 (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Pink and Carey Hart

pink already told in interviews that he broke up with the ex-motocross racer, Carey Hart, several times. The two met in 2001 and dated until 2002, when they split. Reconciliation took place only in 2005, and the following year, the two went up to the altar. Three years later, in 2008, they broke up their marriage.

This time, it took two years for the couple to get back together. In 2010, after much back and forth, they announced their reconciliation.

In interviews, Pink has already revealed that she broke up with her husband, Carey Hart, several times (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Sandy and Lucas Lima

Sandy and Lucas Lima met in 1998, became friends, and dated the following year. But the relationship was short-lived and Sandy came to have a relationship with actor Paulo Vilhena in that time before getting back together with the musician.

The couple went through two breaks. “The second time was better, we were dating for two years and it went downhill from there,” said Sandy.

In 2001, Sandy and Lucas decided to return. They got married in 2008 after he proposed to her at Disney. Today, they are parents to a boy, Theo.

Sandy and Lucas Lima had a brief relationship in 1999 and got back together in 2001 (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Adam and behati They met in 2012 and broke up shortly after, in early 2013. The two gave love another chance months later, in July, and the singer wasted no time. That same month, Adam proposed to Behati. The two said ‘yes’ in 2014 in Mexico.

Adam Levine and Behati got married in 2014 in Mexico (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Rodrigo Hilbert and Fernanda Lima

Rodrigo Hilbert and Fernanda Lima they were separated for two years, in 2005. In an interview with O Globo, the presenter even revealed that the decision of the end came from the model. We didn’t have the slightest doubt, I don’t even know why she broke up. But we had to go through it,” he said. Since getting back together, the couple has not broken up and got married in 2020.

Rodrigo Hilbert and Fernanda Lima were separated for two years before getting married (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos

The actors have been together for 17 years and have already faced a moment of divergence. In 2006, Tais Araújo and Lázaro Ramos They were separated for eight months, right after starring in ‘Snakes and Lagartos’. According to both, the reason for the termination was the incompatible working method. In the same year, they came back and are still together to this day.

