Jesus makes a great cover, and Arsenal beats Chelsea in the USA; Look

The London classic played in the United States tonight (23) had Arsenal as the winner. With the right to cover Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners beat the biggest rival Chelsea 4-0 at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, and won the Florida Cup. the norwegian Odegaard, English Saka and the Belgian Lokonga scored the other goals of the match and completed the score of the London derby.

Jesus’ first moments at Arsenal are promising. The striker was cheered by most of the 63,811 in attendance (stadium attendance record) when he was substituted in the second half. There are four goals scored by the Brazilian in four pre-season friendlies played.

In the first half, when the teams were lined up with practically maximum strength, Arsenal had no difficulties and dominated Chelsea from the beginning. The Blues made many defensive mistakes, and two of them resulted in goals from Jesus, in the 15th minute, and Odegaard, in the 35th minute.

Watch Gabriel Jesus’ goal:

In the final stage, after the substitutions, the match was more balanced. Despite being friendly, the classic had many faults and a beginning of disagreement between the athletes, quickly controlled. Arsenal reached the third with Saka, in the 20th minute. He started the play and, offside, took advantage of Mendy’s rebound to increase the score. Lokonga, headed, made the fourth in the last move of the match and decreed the red rout.

Arsenal have won all pre-season friendlies so far. In addition to beating Chelsea today, the Gunners had already beaten Nuremberg (5-3), Everton (2-0) and Orlando City (3-1). The Blues were undefeated until then, with a victory over América-MEX (2-1) and a draw with Charlotte FC (1-1) before the defeat in the derby.

In the Premier League, Arsenal debut on August 5, when they face Crystal Palace away from home. Chelsea, in turn, enters the field for the Premier League on August 6, against Everton, also as a visitor.

DATASHEET:

ARSENAL 4 x 0 CHELSEA

Competition: Florida Cup

Date and time: July 23, 2022 (Saturday), at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Camping World Stadium in Orlando (USA)

Yellow cards: Mount, Alonso, Ampadu and Koulibaly (CHE); Nketiah and Odegaard (ARS)

goals: Gabriel Jesus (ARS), at 15’/1st T (1-0), Odegaard (ARS), at 35’/1st (2-0), Saka (ARS), at 20’/2nd (3-0) and Lokonga (ARS), at 47’/2nd (4-0)

ARSENAL: Ramsdale (Turner); White (Cedric), Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Zinchenko (Nuno Tavares); Partey (Elneny) and Xhaka (Lokonga); Saka (Marquinhos), Odegaard (Maitland-Niles) and Martinelli (Pepe); Gabriel Jesus (Nketiah). Technician: Mikel Arteta

CHELSEA: Mendy; James (Hudson-Odoi), Chalobah (Sarr), Thiago Silva (Koulibaly) and Emerson Palmieri (Azpilicueta); Gallagher (Alonso), Jorginho (Ampadu) and Mount (Ziyech); Sterling (Kovacic), Havertz (Batshuayi) and Werner (Pulisic). Technician: Thomas Tuchel