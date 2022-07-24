‘John Wick’: Keanu Reeves Surprises Fans With ‘Awesome’ Sequel Material At San Diego Comic-Con

fans of John Wick received a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.

The annual comic book convention and entertainment event takes place this weekend in San Diego, California, July 21-24.

On Friday, July 22, Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd by revealing new footage of John Wick.

After appearing on the panel of your comic book series BRZRKRwhich he co-wrote with Matt Kindt, the actor spoke on the Directors panel on Directing at collider where the director of John Wick 4Chad Stahelski, was a fighter.

Together they released the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in his typically brutal way.

Fans were also able to see their co-stars: Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown and Laurence Fishburne.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the trailer, with many sharing their reactions on Twitter.

“’John Wick 4′ looks as good as the others…” wrote one person.

Another added: “First look at the ‘John Wick 4’ trailer is amazing.”

“This new trailer for ‘John Wick 4’ is insane,” wrote another.

Keanu Reeves Returns to Life as the Professional Killer in ‘John Wick 4’ (Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was released in 2019 as the third installment in the franchise. The film, which also starred Halle Berry, was a box office success. Each installment in the franchise has outperformed its predecessor at the box office.

the debut of John Wick 4 is scheduled for March 24, 2023.

Elsewhere at Comic-Con, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira made a surprise appearance on the panel of The walking deadwhere it was revealed that the film trilogy Living Dead previously announced and starring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes has been cancelled, but something else will replace it.