Juan breaks the silence and explains his role at Flamengo

Former Flamengo defender, the idol Juan was interviewed this Saturday (23) by GE and answered some questions that were always being raised by the red-black fans: what does the professional at Ninho do Urubu do after hanging up his boots in 2019? Juan was transparent and did not hesitate.

According to the current technical manager of Mais Querido, his goal is to be a link between the cast, coaching staff and directors. In other words, being a facilitator behind the scenes at the Training Center.

”I am responsible for the analysis and evaluation of the technical part of the cast, both individually and collectively. I always report to Marcos (Braz) what is happening, and I manage the performance analysis part together with the technical committee.

We do a lot of meetings between sectors. I also participate in the coach’s meetings with the squad, before and after the games. I also observe training sessions, which is an important part. I watched practically all of them since the time of Jorge Jesus. Then there’s the exchange of information with the coaches, players and, mainly, with the direction. It is important to make this link to help on a daily basis, always thinking about what is best for Flamengo.

I also try to help in other departments as I know the club and the players well. I also try to help Fabinho a lot, who was important for me in this new role. We are always in touch so that things go well on a daily basis and the coaching staff and players have support ”, he said in contact with the portal.

In addition, Juan pointed out that his day-to-day with coach Dorival Junior has been different from the last coaches who spent time in Gávea.

”With Dorival it’s been really cool. They give freedom to also participate in the analysis of opponents and the team itself, in the preparation of lectures. I’m happy, I think it’s been important for my personal development,” he concluded.

Within the four lines, Fla returns to the field this Sunday morning (24) to face Avaí in the hangover for the last round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 11 am.

