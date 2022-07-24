Lamu: Killer of Chinese blogger, killed by ex-husband on fire with gasoline, is executed

  • Michael Bristow and Patrick Jackson
  • BBC News

A screenshot of the website of Douyin where Lamu appears

Credit, Douyin

photo caption,

Lamu had around 800,000 followers on the Douyin platform

A Chinese man was executed for murdering his ex-wife after dousing her with gasoline and setting her on fire while live-streaming the crime.

The victim, known as Lamu, was a social media personality Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Hundreds of thousands of fans followed her to watch her videos in which she shared details of life in the mountains in southwest China’s Sichuan province.

The tragic case highlighted violence against women in China. A survey shows that one in four women in the Asian giant has suffered domestic abuse.

