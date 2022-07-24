Looks by Joey King (Bullet Train): 6 looks that show that Joey King is a fashion inspiration

Joey King is serving up bold looks during the promotion tour of Bullet train (film that arrives in Brazil on August 4th). Alongside a strong cast, made up of Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Karen Fukuhara What’s more, the actress has stood out.

While Brad Pitt stole the show with a cream linen skirt, as the heat wave in Europe is complicated, Joey has been rocking different styles and deserves a lot of attention. With the help of the stylist Jared EngKing left the traditional and hit on remarkable productions.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to Bullet train, Joey King is rocking roles that showcase girl power! She also plays a warrior who doesn’t need to be saved by any prince charming in The princessa film that arrived this Friday (22) on Star+.

“She has always been a risk taker and a force to be reckoned with.”, said Eng to Vogue. They have known each other since the actress was 13 years old and have become lifelong friends. In ‘Bullet train‘ Joey King plays an assassin and Jared Eng wanted to incorporate that into the look of the premieres. “I wanted red carpet looks that were really strong, tough and edgy. We eschewed the typical Hollywood glitz and glamor, downplaying super-feminine looks, sparkly jewelry and dainty shoes.”

Without further ado, let’s go to Joey King’s looks?

At the London premiere, Joey King wore a look from Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection: a white turtleneck top with a black and orange plaid maxi skirt. The look was completed with black leather gloves and a 1920s-inspired hairstyle.

Also in London, at another event in the film, Joey opted for a more 1990s approach with a black minidress, by the Albanian designer. Nensi Dojakapantyhose and a very heavy boots.

In Berlin, the actress appeared with short, pink locks and a black, long-sleeved Balenciaga jumpsuit. a good vibe femme fatale.

For the daytime look in Berlin, Joey wore a very basic little black dress by Paco Rabanne. Both her dress and her hair have a sensual and modern look.

At the Paris premiere, she took tailoring to the next level with a look by designer Thom Browne.

And to close, there is the leather set by Materiel with the top by Chinese designer Didu. In fact, leather is back and Joey King can prove it.