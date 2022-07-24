Love and Thunder discuss who is the better Thor

With just over a month to go before it hits theaters, Thor: Love and Thunder released a new promotional video for the Cinepolis cinema chain in Mexico, where Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman discuss who is the most powerful Thor in this fourth film of the hero.

For the first time since the hero appeared on screen in 2011, the God of Thunder will share the spotlight, ceasing to be the only protagonist of the solo films, with the emergence of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, wielding Mjolnir.

The newly released teaser brings a amusing dispute between the protagonists, when Portman says she is honored to “take on the role”, and Hemsworth corrects her by pointing out that he remains playing the original Thor.

“This is the moment everyone has been waiting for. Thor is back in an all-new movie from Marvel Studios, Thor: Love and Thunder,” introduces Hemsworth. “And I feel so thrilled and honored to take on this role,” Portman declares. “Well, I wouldn’t say ‘take this role’, I’ll continue to play Thor, the original,” retorts Hemsworth. “And I play Mighty Thor, that’s Thor, but more powerful,” Portman adds. “Yes, but I am the Asgardian god who can wield the power of Stormbreaker and harness the power of thunder to defend the galaxy from each and every threat,” Hemsworth assured, defending his lead role. “And me… too”, replied only Portman, showing that she wields Mjolnir, which gives her the same powers mentioned by her colleague, ending the discussion.

While the introduction of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor created the impression that she would take Thor’s place from now on, the film’s director Taika Waitti assured that as far as he’s concerned

“It’s really fun, the idea that Thor has Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer is back and it’s in someone else’s hands. It’s not his hammer anymore. It’s the idea that someone is taking his place.” “I think a lot of fans will potentially assume, ‘Oh, OK, this is the passing of the torch’… I’m not aware of any plans that Marvel has for the future, but I don’t think that’s the case,” he pointed out.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8.

