Man who can’t stop farting for 5 years sues fair

Since setting foot on the Birmingham, UK Christmas fair in 2017, no good winds have blown for Englishman Tyrone Prades, 46. At the time, the man decided to eat a sandwich with ham in one of the stalls on the site. Shortly thereafter, he began to suffer from cramps, fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

According to Tyrone’s defense, the sandwich he bought was contaminated with Salmonella. After the man consulted the doctor and was medicated, the main symptoms passed after about five weeks. However, one persisted: gas incontinence. Tyrone just can’t hold back the farts, which has created a lot of problems and embarrassment in his life.

For this reason, the man decided to go to court and ask for the equivalent of R$ 1.3 million in compensation to the Christmas fair for the moral damage he has suffered. “The duration of this symptom turned his life upside down. He suffers from excessive flatulence, which causes great embarrassment,” said Robert Parkin, who defends Tyrone in the lawsuit.

The fair’s defense attorney, Philip Davy, says tests carried out on the ham found no Salmonella, but that the knife used to cut the food was contaminated with E. coli. The bacteria can mainly cause diarrhea. The case is yet to be heard by the UK court. The information is from The Sun.